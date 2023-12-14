Planned Parenthood Opens Temporary Facility in Imperial County

EL CENTRO — On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest opened a temporary facility near the site of its former Imperial Valley Homan Health Center in El Centro to deliver reproductive health care services — including cancer screenings, birth control, abortion, STI testing and treatment, and more — to the communities of Imperial County.

This temporary facility comes after a fire destroyed Planned Parenthood’s sole health center in Imperial County this past summer.

“The opening of a temporary facility that provides a full-range of reproductive health care services in Imperial County is a testament to our community’s resilience and our supporters’ commitment to restoring vital access to health care. We could not be more thrilled to be back and ready to serve this community once again,” said Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

“We are especially grateful to the many people who have made this temporary facility possible — including our donors, staff, and supporters,” DiGiorgio Johnson said. “We look forward to reinstating much-needed services in this community as plans to rebuild a more permanent facility continue underway.”

Since its doors opened in 2015, the Imperial Valley Homan Health Center in El Centro has been a beacon of access to quality and compassionate sexual and reproductive health in this medically underserved area, according to a Planned Parenthood press release. The launch of this temporary facility is about more than just resuming the provision of vital health care services to this community after the devastating fire: it is about a commitment to building a world where sexual and reproductive rights are basic human rights, where access to health care does not depend on who you are or where you live, and where every person has the opportunity to choose their own path to a healthy and meaningful life, the press release states.

This fully equipped and licensed temporary facility, staffed by Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest’s dedicated team of healthcare professionals, will deliver a full-range of reproductive health care services — including, but not limited to, cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing, and abortion, and more directly to the communities of Imperial County.

At Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, we are committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to all patients, regardless of income or insurance status — and are especially proud to resume access to the deserving residents of Imperial County, according to the press release.

The temporary facility has the same address as the former Homan Health Center, 1463 S 4th St., El Centro.