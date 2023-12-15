Ashley Bertussi, a lifelong resident of Imperial Valley, third-generation small business owner and mother, has officially announced her candidacy for election to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 2.

Bertussi has spent most of her life in the rural area of District 2, which encompasses a large part of the city of El Centro, Calexico (west), Heber communities, Ocotillo, Nomirage, Coyote Wells, Yuha Basin and Painted Gorge.

She grew up observing her parents’ dedication to community service. Her mother served as a registered nurse for El Centro Regional Medical Center for 37 years, while her father, an entrepreneur, owned the family’s manufactured housing business. From an early age, Bertussi demonstrated a keen interest in planning and development, often accompanying her father to the planning and building department permit counter, construction sites, and even learning how to drive a toter-truck.

Following her graduation from Southwest High School in El Centro, Bertussi earned a bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences from California State University Northridge. During her college years, she actively participated in Tri Delta Sorority, holding leadership positions as risk management chairperson and philanthropy chairperson. As an alumna, she also served on the Panhellenic Council.

In 2008, Bertussi returned to the Imperial Valley and began working alongside her father. She quickly became involved in the community, joining the Imperial Valley Young Professionals Organization through the El Centro Chamber of Commerce and Toastmasters International Club. Despite facing economic challenges that affected many businesses at the time, Bertussi successfully navigated the downturn. Her resilience led to opportunities to collaborate with both the city of El Centro and city of Calexico’s Community and Economic Development Departments to replace substandard housing for Imperial Valley families through CDBG and CalHome Grant programs.

For the past five years, Bertussi has served as a commissioner for the El Centro Planning Commission, appointed by the El Centro City Council. In addition to her service as commissioner, she currently sits on the Imperial Avenue Street Improvement Projects Committee (PAC). She has previously held various roles, including representative for the Community Advisory Committee for the El Centro’s 2040 general plan update, the El Centro Elementary School District School Site Council Committee, and president of the Parent-Teacher Organization for Harding Elementary School.

Bertussi’s leadership aims to address community needs and uncover unique opportunities for the growth and betterment of Imperial County. Bertussi brings a fresh perspective to leadership that will prioritize community concerns, address pressing needs, and identify untapped opportunities, with her focus to include:

Infrastructure Enhancement: Ensuring well-maintained roads, bridges, and rural highways

Community and Economic Development: Fostering growth and prosperity across the county

Education and Mental Health Advocacy: Championing access to quality education and mental health services for all

Bertussi is committed to providing support, crafting solutions, and promoting growth for not only District 2, but for all Imperial County residents. As the second woman to serve as supervisor, she will proudly represent the entire county and work tirelessly to make Imperial County a place where everyone can thrive. Bertussi’s experience, dedication, and fresh perspective make her the ideal candidate to represent Imperial County on the Board of Supervisors District 2.