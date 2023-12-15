Hell’s Kitchen Lithium Extraction Project Gets Green Light

EL CENTRO — Controlled Thermal Resources’ Hell’s Kitchen project west of Niland would reportedly produce enough lithium to develop 5 million electric vehicle batteries a year — enough EV batteries to eliminate 1.95 billion gallons of gasoline used and 23 metric tons of emissions annually, CTR’s Rod Colwell said earlier this year.

The loquacious Aussie and the company’s chief executive officer said this in March as Gov. Gavin Newsom used CTR’s small-scale operation as the backdrop of a press conference touting Imperial County’s status as the source of the nation’s coming supplier of the critical mineral in Lithium Valley.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, CTR took a huge leap in moving its projects forward when the company received approvals from the Imperial County Planning Commission on eight resolutions tied to the development of Hell’s Kitchen’s geothermal plant and lithium extraction facility.

The commission conducted a public hearing on the resolutions regarding Controlled Thermal Resources Inc. via its subsidiary, Hell’s Kitchen Geothermal LLC’s proposed Hell’s Kitchen Power Company 1 (geothermal) and Hell’s Kitchen Lithium Company 1 (direct lithium extraction) projects. The resolutions were for water supply assessment, the final environmental impact report, the mitigation monitoring and reporting program, conditional-use permits and consideration of variance.

The geothermal plant proposes to produce up to 49.9 megawatts of “thermal green energy.” The project includes cooling towers up to 40 feet and 230-kilovolt “gen-tie” structures up to 120 feet, according to CTR. Gen-tie transmission lines are those that connect the original source of power generation to the transmission system.

Controlled Thermal Resources Hell’s Kitchen lithium project near Niland was in the process of being fully developed in this March 2023 photo. | JULIO MORALES FILE PHOTO

The lithium operation proposal was to develop mineral extraction and processing facilities capable of producing lithium hydroxide, silica, bulk sulfide and polymetallic products for commercial sale. A mitigation monitoring and reporting program for mitigation measures has been incorporated into the project to reduce or avoid significant effects on the environment, according to CTR’s proposal. This program will be designed to ensure that these measures are carried out during project construction and operation, CTR states. The project features include cooling towers up to 50 feet, silos up to 60 feet, evaporator structures up to 80 feet and crystallizers up to 110 feet.

The project’s plants and facilities will be located on undeveloped land owned by the Imperial Irrigation District, which is about 3.6 miles southwest of Niland on 16 parcels. The project’s plant facilities would be built on about 65 acres, including a gen-tie line.

The projects would produce approximately 20,000 metric tons of lithium and would demand an estimated 60,000 acre-feet of water, according to CTR’s proposal. Both of these projects would have shared facilities.

Not all that much was said about the lithium extraction process, and maybe the Planning Commission meeting wasn’t the place. But in the past, CTR CEO Colwell has described the Hell’s Kitchen extraction process as a closed-loop system that doesn’t release any carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Jared Naimark, California organizer with Earthworks, an environmental justice organization dedicated to preventing the destructive impacts of the extraction of oil, gas and minerals, speaks out against approving resolutions for Controlled Thermal Resources’ geothermal and lithium extraction facilities west of Niland during an Imperial County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“After two years of research last month, we published a report together with Comite Civico del Valle, examining the potential environmental impacts of lithium extraction here in the Imperial Valley. I am not against Lithium Valley; I think Imperial has an opportunity to do this the right way, but unfortunately the environmental impact report for Controlled Thermal Resources’ Hell’s Kitchen Project is very clearly not the right way. I am here to comment in solidarity with concerned residents here in the Valley,” said Jared Naimark, California organizer with Earthworks, an environmental justice organization dedicated to preventing the destructive impacts of the extraction of oil, gas and minerals.

“We have reviewed the final EIR and are concerned that it remains inadequate to properly disclose, analyze and mitigate the significant environmental impacts that the project required. I ask that the commission not certify,” Naimark said.

“There is a lot of concern on the use of water. We are especially concerned with the use of water as our neighbor geothermal outfits are. We try to use water as sparingly as we can. We actually have a mandate within our company of looking at our use of water, looking at how many times we can reuse a gallon of water. How little water we can use in this process knowing that water is a precious commodity especially here in the Imperial Valley,” said Jim Turner, president of Controlled Thermal Resources.

Jim Turner, president of Controlled Thermal Resources, speaks in favor of approving resolutions for Controlled Thermal Resources’ geothermal and lithium extraction facilities west of Niland during an Imperial County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“It is very unusual that there are no project alternatives at all, and I find that lacking. The project still fails to consider several other projects that are in the area for cumulative impacts. Energy projects, geothermal, solar as well as restoration projects,” Dr. James Blair said.

The next phase in the development wasn’t yet known following Wednesday’s meeting. In March, however, CTR’s Colwell revealed that on the labor front the Hell’s Kitchen project is expected to produce more than 10,000 jobs over the course of its development and use project labor agreements between contractors and trade unions.

Controlled Thermal Resources is said to have entered a $1.4 billion deal with Fuji Electric Corp. of America to complete the construction of the Hell’s Kitchen plant and potentially build five more at the site near Niland, it was reported earlier this year.

Colwell was one of several speakers who addressed the gathered crowd during Gov. Newsom’s visit in March.