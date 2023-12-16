El Centro Public Library Hosts 1st ‘Polar Express’ Family Night

EL CENTRO — More than 600 people attended the El Centro Public Library’s inaugural “Polar Express” Family Night on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the city.

The Christmas event featured Santa Claus arriving on top of an El Centro Fire Engine and accepting requests from children.

“What a unique inaugural event. Our library staff continues to demonstrate that libraries aren’t just about books but a center to provide family fun in a safe and welcoming environment,” El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin said. “The event demonstrates the city’s commitment to providing wholesome entertainment to our residents.”

The event included crafts, games, Bingo, music, and gifts for the children. The event is named after the movie “The Polar Express,” a film about the spirit of Christmas. That spirit was evident when children dropped off letters to Santa Claus. Santa also posed for photos with children of all ages.

The spirit of Christmas was also manifested in the lobby of the library with a community Christmas tree that features ornaments produced by members of the community of all ages, including children.

For more information regarding the programs at the El Centro Public Library, call 760-337-4565 or follow its Facebook page @ECLibrary92243