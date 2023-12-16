Holtville’s Magical, Musical ‘Christmas in the Park’

Christmas in the Park | KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

HOLTVILLE — “I can’t wait to see Santa, I have to tell him my list!!” yelled Clarissa, an eager Holtville local, from her place in line with Mom and Dad.

Her excitement mirrored the general sentiment of all little ones waiting ever-so-patiently for the man of the hour. “She’s been looking forward to this all week,” her mother, Maria Ruiz, shared.

The lines for Santa Claus started at 5:30 p.m. and grew steadily until St. Nick’s arrival a half an hour later, where he was flanked by two loyal North Pole elves. As he walked up the sidewalk in front of Holtville City Hall, AmeriCorps volunteers kept the line smooth and orderly despite the chaotic Christmas cheer the youths exhibited when the big guy in the red fuzzy suit made his way to his designated photo spot.

The Holtville Chamber of Commerce made sure to include two lines again at this year’s “Christmas in the Park” event, including one VIP line for families with special needs members to fast track their line time and ensure a happy celebration for everyone.

Santa listened to Christmas wishes for an hour, before having to scurry back to the North Pole to begin his final holiday preparations. And although he didn’t take any cookies and milk home with him, citizens were more than welcome to their share of sweets at the street fair Thursday, Dec. 14 at Holt Park.

The women’s auxiliary of the American Legion Post 138 was handing out free Christmas cookies to citizens and wishing happy holidays to everyone at the festivities, among many dessert and sweet snack vendors options.

Included in the folks enjoying the Yuletide ambiance, was one Holtville native, Eric Garcia, who stood with his friends in the park. “We were just talking about the small town, and how nice these things are. The kids are united, everyone is together,” he shared.

Maybe it was all the Christmas cheer in the air, or maybe it’s the true unique nature that makes up the small town of Holtville, but the local pride was evident in the air Thursday evening.

Live music kept a Holtville crowd happy and occupied between shopping the food and craft vendors lined up around Holt Park.

The Holtville Middle School Band played its heart out in the kiosk for the crowd circled around, with festive holiday songs including “O, Christmas Tree.”

Holtville High School showed off its Christmas spirit with multiple musical performances after its elementary friends left the stage. The band played Christmas classics like, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” while the chorus sang, “Feliz Navidad” with the crowd’s assistance, and finally finishing with an a cappella “Silent Night.”

Solo choral performers wowed the crowd gathered around the kiosk. Current Carrot Queen Samantha Castaneda was among the singers in the lady Vikings Chorus group. She rocked a solo performance of “O Holy Night” on stage in her sparkling crown in one of the last few events as queen before having to hand it over to the 2024 queen in February.

The Holtville High School drumline gave a surprise performance for the crowd once the singing finished, with tubas and percussion instruments all decorated festively with wrapping paper or Christmas lights. The drill team flipped its Viking letters in front of the crowd to the marching band’s, “Santa, Baby.”

In a white Christmas moment, Holt Park was blasted with “snow” for a crowd of eager children at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s “Christmas in the Park” event on Thursday evening, Dec. 14. The snow in question was bubbles. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Carla, a Holtville student, was among the group of youths enjoying the amazing snow feature beside the Christmas-lit kiosk. She was jumping around with the rest of the group enjoying the bubbles and foam machines being used to create the magical moment for all the little ones. Parents circled the kids observing and laughing at the scene between events in the park center.

“This is just great for her, she loves it,” Suzanna shared, encouraging her daughter, Carla.

“I love seeing her happy, and the music and children’s performances have been great tonight,” she said, giving her own review of the Holtville event.

Winter Talent Showcase in the Plaza

Rosie Allegranza, executive director of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, said the event was amazing. “Once again, we’ve had more vendors than any previous year. There are 15 food vendors and 48 craft vendors tonight,” she said.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, a night at the local holiday street fair was the perfect place to shop. Citizens gathered around the custom cup creations, baby bib and bow homemade combos, and local artwork to cross off names on their holiday lists.

Glenda Lewis, a Brawley native, offered up two talents at her booth. Her macro photos featured local nature close ups of cacti and wildflowers, while her clay moldings on the table were all unique abstract creations, including Christmas ornaments and trinket holders. “I started ceramics a couple years ago,” she said of her retirement hobby.

Hand-crafted Christmas ornaments were among the many ceramic creations at Glenda Lewis’ vendor booth on Thursday evening, Dec. 14 at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s “Christmas in the Park” event in Holt Park. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“I would have thought I could never paint like this,” she said of her many ceramic figurines displayed on the table.

Lewis has found happiness in her crafts, however. “It’s been so fulfilling.”

A noticeable vendor in the plaza included a new Holtville-based flower shop selling fresh poinsettias to the crowd: Karime Preciado and her daughter advertising their winter plants and fresh floral centerpieces.

PPrecious Gifts and More has only been open for a year, and was eager to join the winter celebrations for its first holiday vendor event to advertise to the local community. Preciado, a second-generation female florist and new business owner, has been working with florals for more than 25 years. She shared the business name was a fun idea to have double P’s included for a personal touch. “The first ‘P’ is for Preciado, which is my last name. Which in Spanish means ‘precious,’” Preciado said.

She laughed and said, “Kids in school would say ‘Precious? That’s your name?’ and got it mixed up,” so it kind of became a nickname for her.

The Gift of Giving

In the spirit of holiday generosity, The Holtville Car Club gave out free raffle tickets all night in front of their classic car beauties lined up along Holt Avenue. At the end of the evening, they gave out a free bike to a lucky girl and boy to give back to their community.

The final day of “12 Days of Christmas” was among the festivities Thursday evening, and the grand prize winner of the chamber’s 12-day fundraising event was announced as the finale to the night. Newly elected Holtville Mayor Murray Anderson announced the results for the chamber. After dramatically digging around the bottom of the ticket container, the $1,500 check was awarded to an absent Erick Burnworth of Holtville.

“He will be notified and the check will be ready Friday!” Allegranza said, with the chamber fundraiser completed.