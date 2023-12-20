Brawley Bike Drive Benefits Valley’s Foster Youths

BRAWLEY — Coming from as far as Winterhaven and Seeley, Imperial Valley foster youths got their very own set of wheels as more than 100 bikes were distributed during the 2023 Children’s Christmas Bicycle Drive hosted at Las Chabelas Restaurant in Brawley on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The bicycle drive has been ongoing for more than a decade, and the ultimate goal is to make sure every child gets to know what that experience is like riding their first bike.

“A child never forgets their first bike,” as Chabelas owner Carlos Weir famously said when the fundraiser idea was forming.

Las Chabelas partnered with Brawley Elks Lodge 1420 and other community groups and local citizens to pool their energies together for a successful charity event. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Department, Brawley Police Department and CHARLEE Family Care Inc. carefully chose the families that would be a part of the donation, ensuring that children in need received a gift this holiday season.

The Brawley Elks Lodge was in full force volunteering for the children on Sunday with members Abraham Rubalcava, Albert Valdez, John Wadell, Andres Cruz, Zachary McCafferty, Joel Gonzalez and Salvador Rubalcava all present helping little boys and girls pick out their personal new toy this holiday season. The volunteers stayed busy as they aired up tires, adjusted seats, added or removed training wheels, and helped fit children with helmets in the patio area.

The Brawley Police Department came with several Brawley Union High School Explorers to support the cause and escort children around the patio along with the Elks. Volunteers gently guided the children around the patio as they browsed the more than 100 options and asked questions like, “So what’s your favorite color?”

Over 100 brand new bicycles lined up around the Las Chabelas Restaurant patio in Brawley awaiting their new owners at the 2023 Children’s Christmas Bicycle Drive on Sunday, Dec. 17. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The parents and guardians were all requested to stand outside the patio area while children were escorted around by volunteers, and encouraged to pick a bike of their own personal preference. After each child received their bike, like clockwork, the youths could be seen test driving them, with huge grins on their faces, in the corner of the restaurant parking lot.

Brenda Vera, the program manager of Imperial County Children and Family Services, was among the organizations represented to witness the fun on Sunday. “It’s so great to see them take that ownership and pick out their own bike,” she said.

“It’s great to give them that sense of autonomy,” Vera added, knowing these children have been through a lot where they had no choices at all.

Having just recently taken custody of her young niece and nephew, Tannetta de Loera, was grateful for the fundraiser. “One day when you are working and have money, you’re gonna donate a bike to someone,” she told the children as they practiced riding their new bikes.

With the support of an Elk’s Lodge grant of about $4,500, the groups were able to, “focus on kids that aren’t getting much for Christmas,” Weir shared in a phone interview Wednesday with the Chronicle.

“We started at Brawley Billiards way back, and we donated only four or five bikes in those days, but we’ve hit over 100 bikes consistently for years now,” said Weir, who owned Brawley Billiards.

After each child received their brand new bike, they were given a hotdog, chips, and fruit punch to fuel their biking adventures and sent on their merry way.

Joel Gonzalez, another volunteer at the event and president of the Brawley Union High School Board of Trustees, said, “Seeing their faces is worth it, that’s how you know you did something right.”

“The best part is that Chabelas doesn’t give us a limit, so we just give them a list, and they accommodate us,” Vera said in a final comment with a smile.