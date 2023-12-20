CA Chief Justice Comes Home for Courthouse Ceremony

TOUR THE NEW COURTHOUSE

EL CENTRO — Patricia Guerrero, Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court and a product of Imperial County’s educational system, returned home to help commemorate the completion of the El Centro Criminal Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 18.

“I am humbled and honored to return as California Chief Justice to help usher in this new courthouse, a new symbol of justice for all of the residents of Imperial County. As special as this day is for me, it’s even more meaningful for court users and the public as this new courthouse will improve court services and access to justice for the entire community,” Chief Justice Guerrero said.

There were many dignitaries in attendance for the ceremony and the tours of the facility that followed, including Honorable William D. Quan, Imperial County Superior Court presiding judge; Shelley Curran, the California Judicial Council’s chief policy and research officer; and Honorable Marco Nuñez, Imperial County Superior Court assistant presiding judge.

Also in attendance were all of Imperial County’s judicial officers as well as many retired Imperial County judges. The Honorable Robert Benitez, who is a senior United States District judge, was there for the opening as well.

Imperial County Superior Court Presiding Judge William D. Quan (left) speaks as special guest California Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Patricia Guerrero looks on during the commemoration of the end of construction of the new El Centro Criminal Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“Chief Justice Guerrero, we are profoundly grateful to have you with us today. Your presence adds a special significance to this occasion knowing your deep roots here in Imperial County. Having been born and raised here and as a graduate of Imperial High School,” Judge Quan said. Guerrero was co-valedictorian of Imperial High’s Class of 1990.

Current and retired judicial officers of the Imperial County Superior Court listen to the speeches being made during the commemoration of the end of construction of the new El Centro Criminal Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Located on Wake Avenue between Merrill Center Drive and Thomas Drive, the new building — which saw construction began in December 2018 — provides a new four-courtroom courthouse, addressing overcrowding, security and accessibility issues. The building also includes support staff spaces and 132 surface parking spaces for the public, jurors and court staff.

The historic Imperial County Courthouse on West Main Street was built in 1923. One hundred years later it is still being put to great use, but the courts have outgrown it, according to court officials.

The new El Centro Criminal Courthouse brings all criminal court services under one roof, in a modern and efficient way, to a secure building for residents of Imperial County, court officials said. The new courthouse also includes adequately sized jury rooms for deliberation, a self-help center, a children’s waiting room, a family court mediation area, attorney interview/witness waiting rooms, and Americans with Disability Act accessibility, officials stated. Enhanced features include on site holding cells and separate elevators and hallways for moving in-custody defendants through the courthouse.

The new courthouse will replace existing court space in the nonstate-owned makeshift courthouses in Brawley and the Valley Plaza in El Centro.

California Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Patricia Guerrero (center, no robe) poses for a photo with the current judicial officers of the Imperial County Superior Court at the commemoration of the end of construction of the new El Centro Criminal Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Judge Quan said of the new facility: “It has the best in technology, the best in innovation, but the best thing that it provides to our local judicial system here in Imperial County is the safety. For a while there, our outlying courthouses including our old courthouse on Main Street, the holding facilities and the transportation of inmates was lacking. Here at this facility, you have state-of-the-art holding cells that have individual elevators that go from the holding facilities directly up into the courtrooms so the transportation of defendants, you don’t have to do it out in the hallways where anything can happen when you’re dealing with inmates and the public.”

The facility is energy efficient and qualifies for a LEED Silver certification; LEED certification provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings which offer environmental, social and governance benefits, according to court officials. Some of the features included are drought-resistant landscaping. The many windows help utilize natural light so that the use of LED lighting is minimal further helping reduce the energy footprint, and the plumbing systems use a minimal amount of water.

The courthouse is 46,810 square feet on approximately 3.57 acres. The project budget was $73.4 million funded by Senate Bill 1407.

The building is the first new courthouse in California to open in more than two years and it officially opens for business on Jan. 2.

“We are very proud of all the work that’s gone into the facility and very excited that this will continue to serve access to justice for the residents of Imperial County,” Chief Justice Guerrero said.