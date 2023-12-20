As the United States of America, a world power, if not empire, slowly declines, collapses and wanes, it would serve folks in the periphery, far, far away from the decision-making center, to ponder the meaning of three notions — colonization, finance capitalism and infantilization.

One does not necessarily have to belong to another culture in a distant corner of the globe to exist as a colony of empire, one merely has to reside next to a resource empire wants. Recall, when the center of empire describes a distant resource and outstretches its tentacles. These squeeze and extract the resource and haul it off to where it profits empire most.

Finance capitalism, as an innocuous phrase, should sound self-explanatory. It is but for the fact that its historic roots and longevity keep entire armies of apologists and their indoctrinated zombies championing it long after this ideology has outlived its usefulness, leaving in its backwash the One percent that controls the gears of empire.

Once upon a time when capitalism entered the human universe and its biographers such as Adam Smith took note, it arrived under the name mercantilism since it, in the main, was. One individual saw the demand for a product, a commodity or a resource, got his hands on it, hauled it to a distant corner of the globe. There it sold for profit. The danger and risk of travel through hostile territories, saturated with bands of parasitic marauders, merited the rewards when and if the goods made it to their destination.

History recounts adventure after adventure of successes and failures, from Mohammed to the Vikings to Marco Polo to name the more obvious ones.

Then came the industrial revolution which required investments in factories, buildings, tools, machinery, transportation and most importantly, manpower, to process raw resources and transform these into saleable commodities. So investment capitalism came to the fore to gather money, capital, to invest in industry. Investors risked their savings, sometimes their fortunes, for a share of the profits.

Let’s cut to the chase. Somewhere along the line the taxes generated by trade motivated countries to build navies to patrol trading routes and finally to establish military bases in far-flung lands to safeguard merchants’ wares and their profits.

If leaders of colonized nations who hosted empire’s bases rebelled against the occupying armies they were either killed or co-opted and a friendlier leader installed on the throne.

Enter finance capitalism (FC). With the above precedent established, entire fleets, naval and air, guaranteed delivery of resources that entered and exited countries around the globe. The FC “merchants” not only set trading prices but began buying up foreign lands and resources at a pittance to assure themselves delivery of commodities back home or wherever their customers lived. The financiers often lent money to local governments to build infrastructure roads and bridges and hydroelectric dams and phone companies to assure a faster delivery and processing on site of the local resource. Cutting costs, expanding … profits. Local workers took the salaries offered, or else. Resources were sold at the price financiers’ offered. Or else. Local workers got stuck repaying the financiers’ loans via taxes. So locals’ taxes no longer got invested in schools, much less colleges, health care, city streets or libraries. Local leaders called it “austerity.” Financiers knew better.

Profits and lucre got so handsome for these FC’s that they began investing thousands here and there to elect pliable fingerpuppets, convince these to lower taxes on their millions and billions and redistribute the tax burden to the non-FC’s, folks who actually worked for a living, “the sweat-of-their-brows” types.

But I digress.

Once financiers had extracted the wealth, sweat and resources from countries in the periphery, the financiers looked inward, began “investing” in the center where taxes paid off bonds issued for loans made to austerity-strangled citizens. Financiers created corporations that borrowed to buy factories, charged consultant fees, fired everyone, sold the equipment, leased or sold the real estate and profited generously. The gutted corporation lacked the cash to pay the loan and went bankrupt. Financier parasites profited from producing nothing, left empty shell buildings, devastated once-thriving factories and moved on. The nasty, final incarnation of capitalism …

How did people allow the FC’s to get away with so much? Infantilization, a psychological conditioning that begins in Kindergarten and extends over a lifetime to the workplace. “Susie, you did so well. You’re getting an A.” “Johnny, standing up to go to the bathroom without asking permission is a no-no. Demerits there.”

“Junior, you failed to meet our SAT/GRE/LSAT/MCAT requirement. Sorry, we won’t admit you.” “Mr. Smith, I see by this report that your quota has dropped 3 percent this quarter. Let’s get those guys at the quarry/office/floor to hustle a bit more. You’re a 45-year-old assistant manager. We expect improvement. Come on, get a move on. Next.”

The mind becomes a colony. It bends to the colonizer’s and financier’s demands. Recall the words of Stephen Biko, “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”

Time to decolonize.

Like Pavlov’s dog, the decades of conditioning, the sense of learned dependence and approval, just don’t seem to go away. The full development of complete human beings who could use their talents, creativity, inner resources, critical thinking, to mature into resourceful responsible adults who drive to excel, who strive to improve themselves never arrives. The worker, treated no better than a child, remains a child. Infantilized. The work site remains a center of destructive mistrust.

The dependence on the approval of the standard-setters, those who treat you and me and everyone else as unequals makes for a pretty docile, but neurotic citizen with the usual free-floating anxieties that come from who-knows-where. We know from whom, from where and for how long — a lifetime. Pure infantilization, from your “betters” who, from their privileged perch, wear you down with a habituated lifetime of looking up for approval. Self-anointed hierarchs never want you to realize that for all humans self-approval is more than enough — that you have been created equal. Hierarchs, above all, never want you to develop self trust, for it forces you to trust only them … even if it means self-destruction and the destruction of others. Sound familiar?

Merry Christmas — gift yourself your human privilege, your well-deserved equality, for down this path lies your true freedom.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.

