20th Kids and Badges Grows in Kids, Badges

CALEXICO — There is nothing quite like seeing the smiles and excitement on the faces of children getting new Christmas gifts, and that is exactly what 50 Calexico youths had the chance to experience when the Calexico Police Department hosted its 20th annual Kids and Badges event.

Instead of the 30 to 35 children that usually take part, the Calexico Police Department pulled strings to help extra kids, getting assistance from the Imperial County’s District Attorney’s Office, Calexico Fire Department, Imperial County Narcotic Task Force, Imperial County Probation Department, Management and Training Corp., city Code Enforcement, US Customs and Border Protection, Calipatria State Prison, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, among others.

The event started off with breakfast at Denny’s on Cole Boulevard on Thursday morning, Dec. 21, followed by a ride to Ashley Furniture, where the children waited for Santa Claus to touch down in a REACH helicopter and last, a shopping spree with a public safety buddy at the Calexico Walmart Supercenter.

“This was our 20th year and Ms. (Calexico School Resource Officer Miryam) Vega wanted to go all out, and she did. It is usually just us, the Fire Department, our traffic control, and our explorers. As you can see, we had many more agencies throughout the county that came out in force,” interim Police Chief Armando Orozco said. “This was the first year Border Patrol and Customs participated and that was a great thing because they are our partners, and they help us out.”

A couple of Calexico police officers have a hearty breakfast with their child buddies at Denny’s before heading out to see Santa and then onto Walmart for a holiday shopping spree during the 20th annual Kids and Badges on Thursday, Dec. 21, in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Kids and Badges kicked off with a complimentary meal hosted by Denny’s, where the kids met their firefighter or law enforcement partners for the morning as they all sat together for breakfast getting ready to go see Santa.

Boarding a Calexico Unified School District bus, the youths were then escorted by all the law enforcement agencies. Patrol cars in front of the bus and behind the bus, with all their lights flashing, sirens wailing and horns honking. The route that took them to Ashley Furniture.

“I think it is great, I remember when I worked at the Calexico Police Department back in the early 2000s we did start this. It was fun, so I participated back when it originally started. I have a great time doing this, it’s fun,” Jose Cuellar of the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Calexico Fire Department, who got to Ashley before everyone else, coordinated with the REACH flight team who was bringing Santa. As the children pulled into the parking lot, escorted by their law enforcement partners, you could hear and see the helicopter circling overhead. As the youths were getting off the bus and lining up, one could hear them start to chant, “Santa, Santa, Santa!”

A REACH helicopter carrying a very special passenger (Santa, but don’t say anything) lands in the parking lot of Ashley Furniture in Calexico during the 20th annual Kids and Badges on Thursday, Dec. 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Once Santa got off the helicopter, he walked toward the children and they ran toward him cheering and shouting out with glee and all gave him a huge hug, all at once.

“We have been doing this for 20 years. I used to set all this up before I retired. Now, we have our school district staff doing it,” said Hortencia Armendariz, event organizer.

“What we do is that 50 students are selected for different reasons. It might be health reasons, death in the family, students in foster care, students that are experiencing homelessness, some of them are migrant students, every student has a different case, a different story, and that is how the students get selected,” Armendariz explained.

After the group hug, Santa was escorted inside Ashley where a chair was set up for him next to a Christmas tree, followed by the group of youths excited to see and talk to him, for individual pictures. The children took pictures with Santa and their shopping partner and were treated to a drink and a goodie bag. Afterward they all loaded back on the bus for a trip to Walmart, where they were to get ready to do some shopping.

“I have been doing this for the last six years, helping and organizing the event. I get the list from the school districts so we can start sending out parent notices, inviting them to the event. We get the gift cards and start preparing everything for this event. We start calling the agencies to help us with the kids, we buy the kids their goodie bag stuff, their stickers and putting everything in order. I am very happy watching all these kids. It is a lot of work, and we get tired but at the end of the day it makes us feel happy to see their faces, hear their stories and they are very enthusiastic. But they do leave happy at the end of the day and that is what this is about,” said Martha Gutierrez of the Calexico Police Department.

A number of the children participating in Kids and Badges group hug Santa Claus after he lands in a REACH helicopter in Calexico during the 20th annual Kids and Badges on Thursday, Dec. 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Once the children arrived at Walmart they were again partnered up and given their gift card. Shopping carts were picked up as they all hustled their way to the toy section of the store. There was excitement, smiles and grins on all the children’s faces, waiting impatiently to get their share of the toys. There was hooting and howling coming from the law enforcement officials as they passed each other in the aisles trying to find that right toy for their kid partners. Even our local DA got into the action as he and his kid partner found many items.

“The Kids and Badges event is a wonderful event put on by the Calexico Police Department. Essentially, it is helping disadvantaged kids who wouldn’t normally be able to afford toys or Christmas presents. This year they’re each getting a gift card for $150, which they are going to use to shop at Walmart. It is a great event, plus it is a way to give back to the community and we owe a lot of thanks to the Calexico Police Department for this,” District Attorney George Marquez said.

A little girl participating in Kids and Badges puts on a helmet and sits in the REACH helicopter that just dropped off Santa Claus to the Calexico Police Department’s 20th annual Kids and Badges on Thursday, Dec. 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The children were able to pick out anything they wanted for themselves. Most picked out toys, some bikes, but some also went with some clothing items.

Ten-year-old Crystal Villareal was happy that she got herself some Barbie items, some board games that she really likes to play with her family and friends. “I got myself some clothes and shoes,” she exclaimed as she posed with her new stuff in hand for the cameras.

“I got some shoes, pants, necklace, a ring, and a bracelet,” said 9-year-old Luz Rodriguez. “I also got a volleyball!”

The innocence of some of these youths is what brought a smile and sigh to many faces.

“This little car that I am going to buy is my favorite of everything I got. It is a red Lamborghini. I also got a Nerf gun, a basketball, a soccer ball, a stuffed animal, some more cars, and a game for my Nintendo Switch,” said 8-year-old Pedro Galaviz as he hung around his shopping cart waiting in line with Officer Ruiz from Calipatria State Prison.

“I get to have time just for myself. I don’t often get to go splurge in whatever I want, it is always what my dad needs, you know, because he is sick so it is always what he and my family need. I really like this because I finally get a chance to get what I want,” said Amelia Lopez, 12.

The many local law enforcement volunteers were also very much into the Christmas spirit. Many commented on how this was their first time helping out for this type of event and how much they really enjoyed giving back.

Luz Rodriguez, 9, of Calexico, shows off some of the things she picked out during the Calexico Police Department’s 20th annual Kids and Badges event on Thursday, Dec. 21. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“It is a very amazing feeling. Being a Calexico native, I have worked with the department of recreation and been giving back to my community since a young age, so to still be able to give back and do this in my career is really great. This is my first year doing this,” Border Patrol Agent Nancy Clark said.

“I think it’s one of the best events, it’s really organized, there is a big turnout. Originally, I heard it was going to be only 30 kids and they got upwards of 50 kids, so I think they did a really good job,” said Johnny Ramirez of Management and Training Corp., which runs the federal detention center east of Calexico.

While others were humbled on being able to be in this position to help.

“I think this is one of the best events that we can participate in to provide back to the children in our community, especially the needy children in our community. I think it is a blessing. Having children of my own, I feel very humbled that there are people who actually give for these children. Just seeing these smiles on these kids’ faces just make us feel so welcome and provide us with more will to come out to the streets and help them,” said Victor Dominguez, an investigator with the DA’s office.

“This is my first year doing this event. It is awesome and a great way to give back to the kids especially in my community. I feel humbled,” said Mauricio Magallanes of Imperial County Probation.

While everyone was settling down after eating, meeting Santa and taking pictures with him and shopping for the children, it looked and sounded like the administration was ready for a long winter’s nap.

“This is our 20th Kids and Badges, and I’m proud to be head of the department and, you know, really proud of what my people have done to make this event happen and how big it’s gotten. I want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year; thank you,” Chief Orozco said.