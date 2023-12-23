Sure Helpline Provides Gifts for Community’s Needy

SURE HELPLINE TOY GIVEAWAY RAW VIDEO

EL CENTRO — Blasting Christmas music from the parking lot, with festive holiday inflatables lined up beside Santa Claus and his supportive crew, the atmosphere was set for a day of gift-giving as cars lined the alley behind Sure Helpline Center in downtown El Centro.

Thursday, Dec. 21 marked Sure Helpline Center’s annual Christmas toy drive, a community event meant to bring joy to families in need in the Imperial Valley this holiday season. The line of cars waited their turn to check in with staff and receive their gifts.

Steven Vasquez, founder of Olvidados Motorcycle Club, handed off Christmas gifts to a family in line at the Sure Helpline Center Christmas toy drive, where he was providing community service to less fortunate families this holiday season. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“We give to the children that need the most. We’re providing for those kids that may not get a present, and we make sure they have something to open this Christmas, and hopefully, make it a little better for the families,” said Hilary Macias, community outreach worker for the Sure Helpline Center.

Santa Claus was greeting children and handing out candy bags by the 10 a.m. start time, while Sure Helpline elves (volunteers) gave the parents coupon books for a few fast food meals. The Helpline staff flanked both sides of the parking lot, dressed in festive Christmas apparel and spreading joy to everyone that came by for a gift.

Cars were given a designated number that corresponded with a specific gift for that family’s needs, with the proper quantity and age appropriate gifts. The families would then drive up between tables and pop-up canopies set up on both sides of the parking lot, receiving their gifts, candy, coupons and other treats from volunteers.

Over the past month, assorted businesses across the Imperial Valley have been receiving toy donations from the public for the day’s event.

Imperial County Farm Bureau were among the generous businesses that provided support for the toy drive, and representatives from the Farm Bureau’s office made time to stop by and watch the process on Thursday.

A group photo of those associated with Sure Helpline Center’s annual Christmas toy drive on Thursday, Dec. 21, included volunteers from Olvidados Motorcycle Club, Dragon Bikers Motorcycle Club, Imperial Valley College’sDisability Support Program and Services and Sure Helpline employees. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“It was really important to us to get out this year and support our local community. That’s why we reached out to Sure Helpline to get a donation box in our office,” Julissa Reyes, Farm Bureau program and communications coordinator, said.

“Being out here today to just see it all firsthand is one of the greatest experiences,” she added.

The line of cars in the alley behind Sure Helpline Center on Main Street in El Centro awaited their turn to pass through the Christmas toy drive event Thursday, Dec. 21. Ahead, volunteers could be seen checking in families to ensure they received the proper gifts. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Farm Bureau office was able to receive at least 25 presents between its office, Farm Bureau members and citizens. The organization even managed to receive presents from local 4-H communities for the cause.

Working side by side for the community were Sure Helpline Center staff, students and employees from Imperial Valley College’s Disability Support Program and Services and Dragon Bikers and Olvidados motorcycle clubs. The different organizations combined their efforts and expedited gifts from the large donation boxes to the car hand-off area.

This event started its drive-thru method during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to provide for the community’s needs while still socially distancing, and due to the success of it, Sure Helpline Center decided to continue the tradition for good.

The Dragon Bikers Motorcycle Club has been included in the toy drive since day one. “We get invited to this every year,” explained Isca, president of Dragon Bikers, Imperial Valley chapter.

“Three months ahead of time, we dropped off boxes across the Valley to different businesses, giving the community enough time to donate gifts for the cause,” he said of his MC’s involvement.

Many other local businesses provided similar support to the community, including Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and Imperial Regional Detention Facility, to name a few. About 200 families received presents for their children on Thursday.

Margaret Sauza, executive director of Sure Helpline Center, was dressed in her best North Pole elf look for the day, spending time with Santa Claus who was greeting children and handing out candy.

“We are thrilled the community came together. We’ve got so many people that donated this year,” Sauza said. “As always this agency is very united, and that is why things always come out good when we work together.”