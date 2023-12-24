The Santa Chronicles: Imperial Man’s Joyful December

IMPERIAL — No one quite embodies the spirit of Christmas better than Imperial resident Bob Diaz. His jolly demeanor and warmhearted personality have made him a natural fit as the local go-to guy to play Santa Claus in recent years, and he relishes the role.

From a career in retail management cut short by the collapse of a corporate giant (Sears), to a charity-donating artistic career in retirement that includes working as a radio DJ and serving as a board member of a local crisis center, Diaz already leads a busy life. Yet come December, the days become that much shorter and that much busier for the man beneath the big red suit.

“My motivation as Santa is this: ‘How can I make a kid smile, be happy, and laugh?’ That’s what I ask myself as I interact with each child,” Diaz shared recently as he got into character as the man who could thaw the most frozen hearts to giant gooey sugar plums.

As one might expect, Santa’s schedule was packed with Winter Wonderland adventures this month as he made several appearances across the Imperial Valley. Among his stops, he made his annual rounds through Imperial’s T.L. Waggoner and Cross Elementary schools transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms on Dec. 14, where he spread Christmas cheer to students on their last days of school before winter break commenced.

“They go berzerk,” Diaz … um, Santa, laughed, talking about the kids.

St. Nick Spreads Cheer Across the Valley

Diaz’s Santa Claus duties usually take place in about a two-week span, greeting boys and girls at schools or local community events. This year he was once again an honored guest at the Calexico Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 8, and in the past has made stops at the Imperial County Office of Education and the Sure Helpline Center (where he is now a board member) annual toy drives.

Diaz prides himself on allowing the children’s curiosity of the magic of Christmas to run wild.

“I don’t really feel like adults listen to them, you know? Like they’re not important, they’re just little kids, things like that,” Diaz explained.

“And so I try not to do that. I try to show them I’m really listening,” he said of his Santa role. “I do silly stuff to try to get the kids to interact, and it’s so fun because you can do whatever you want.”

For example, he mentioned a special moment from the Calexico tree-lighting event. As he was walking around the crowd greeting citizens, he noticed there was a group of a few little girls, so he decided to go interact with them. “One of them was dancing to the music, and I decided to just join in,” he laughed.

“Next thing I know there is a circle of little kids all around me, it was just so fun!” he exclaimed.

Longtime Valley residents, Bob Diaz and his wife, Carmen, adopted their grandson, Alex, from infancy and raised him as their own after their son, Mike, was grown already. Involved parents in both instances, the Diazes both spent a lot of time volunteering and giving back to the public school system. “I was a teachers’ aid for second graders in my grandson’s class and stayed in the same class helping for 10 years,” he said of his experiences.

As his grandson grew up, he continued to volunteer in the classroom and forged a bond there with each class of children, teachers and staff. Diaz brings his Father Christmas spirit with him into many aspects of his life, “It’s the ‘paying it forward’ mentality,” he said humbly of his actions.

“I helped tutor students individually. I got to learn about them, and build relationships with them all,” he said of his time in the classroom.

“And that opportunity to work one on one with each child was probably my favorite part,” he said.

Outside of volunteering in the classroom, he was an involved parent at the school in the parent-teacher organization at T.L. Waggoner. He recalled one of his fondest PTO victories: “We had a fundraiser for the library and brought in over $11,000 in sales to buy new books and ebooks for the kids.”

Imperial resident Bob Diaz as Santa Claus rode in style in his Honda Odyssey this holiday season, leaving his sleigh behind as he made his way across the Imperial Valley spreading Christmas cheer to all. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Man Behind the Red Suit

Before Diaz donned his first Santa suit, he was a career retail man with Sears Holdings Corp., where he completed a full 40 years in the industry, with 15 years devoted to Kmart and then a 25-year successful career managing Sears.

No doubt, Diaz would have happily worked for longer in the retail world but the unfortunate store closure brought his plans to a halt. Sears department store closed down at the Imperial Valley Mall in January 2019 in a swift decision that broke his heart.

“I loved that job. It was the best job I ever had in my life … until it was the worst job I had in my life, and I had to tell them all that we were closing the store,” he said sorrowfully.

Recalling his staff, he said, “There were about 225 employees that lost their jobs. It was so tough.

“It opened a lot of doors for me, and I built a lot of connections, though,” Diaz said.

The long-time Sears manager didn’t know that when he put on the Santa suit for the first time at a company function, the commitment he’d soon began for himself. “It all started because I couldn’t find a volunteer to be Santa for Christmas one year at the store, so I decided to do it myself,” he explained.

And from then on, Diaz’s Santa Claus experiences only grew.

Santa Goes to School

For well over a decade now, Diaz has stopped by Imperial schools T.L. Waggoner and, more recently, Cross Elementary, spreading Christmas cheer as Santa Claus to as many children as he could. His interactions with the children are a true testament to his loving personality. This year, the Calexico Chronicle went undercover as one of Santa’s trusty elves, following his route closely, like Santa’s reindeer following Rudolph’s brightly lit nose in the sky.

Children swarmed Santa’s side as soon as he stepped into the classrooms. Tiny voices were talking over each other as little ones gathered all around: “Santa, did you get my letter?” “Santa, look at our elf!”

Diaz greeted the youths and took photos with each class he stopped by, handing out candy canes and hugs for all. He gave each classroom a Christmas reminder on the importance of being good children so as to avoid receiving coal as a gift instead of toys. This warning was no shock to the students, as they promised to be nice all year long for St. Nick.

Ms. Dispain’s transitional kindergarten students rush Santa Claus (Imperial resident Bob Diaz) as he visits Cross Elementary in Imperial for his annual facetime with the good little boys and girls on Dec. 14. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Diaz made sure to detour and stopped by his favorite classroom, that of Karla Paramo, his grandson’s teacher from more than a decade ago. “I’m really close with my grandson’s teachers, who are still there, so when I go by it’s great to see them and catch up, year after year,” he said.

Santa Claus walked around both schools nonstop for hours, one classroom after the other. Nothing melts Diaz’s heart more than the little gifts he receives from students. “It never fails, there’s always someone that says, ‘Santa, can I give you something for Christmas?’ And they’ll give me a little bell or something like that.

“It’s like their most precious little thing they own. And they share it. I have a little drawer at home of all the little stuff they’ve given to me over the years,” Diaz laughed.

On the Air with Mr. Kringle

One of the many relationships Diaz built with the community through his time as manager of Sears was one with the Imperial Valley radio station KXO 107.5 FM/1230 AM. He shared that they would often come out and remotely cover some sales events the store was having, and he became familiar with the inner workings of the radio station world.

In retirement, Diaz has taken to working as a part-time on-air personality, which led to the natural blending of his two worlds — Santa and the radio. Well, that and a little push from COVID-19.

Over several days this month, Santa took calls from little boys and girls, hearing their Christmas requests directly over the phone and on the air in an effort to cut down on parental long-distance North Pole postage fees. In essence, cutting out the middleman.

“The only way Santa could keep a relationship with the little boys and girls of the Imperial Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all in-person Santa events were canceled, was through the local radio station,” said KXO owner Carroll Buckley, as he gave an embedded elf a brief history on how the Santa phone call operation began during an afternoon of calls on Dec. 12. .

When this idea was born, Diaz said, he thought it was a great opportunity to do something extra for the children. In the trying times of a global pandemic, Diaz knew he really needed to spread Christmas cheer to all.

After conferring with Buckley, Diaz hopped into recording studio B and donned his Santa smile, greeting and chatting with kids about their Christmas wish lists.

Bob Diaz, a well-known Imperial Valley Santa Claus figure, posed for a smile on Dec. 12 between live phone calls at KXO 107.5 FM/1230 AM radio station with lucky boys and girls calling to speak with Santa about their Christmas wishes. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Santa pulls out the childlike spirit in everybody, and has even experienced adult callers looking to have their Christmas list wishes heard. One caller he laughs about still to this day. A woman called the Santa hotline and said, “Santa, I want a bonus this year!”

She continued and said, ‘I work hard all year and I want a bonus,’ and I just went along with it and I said ‘OK,’ and I just went along with it … and do you have any kids that want to talk to Santa?’ And she said ‘No, it’s just me,’” Diaz said.

He laughs about it still years later. From adults looking to boost their own Christmas wishes, to the most innocent in our community, Diaz has experienced it all. “The younger ones all have that little high-pitched shrill voice.”

It can be a little bit of a challenge to understand, but it’s so rewarding.”

A bold boy named Ezekiel called and said, “I want to be in the NFL,” to which Santa Diaz chuckled and told him honestly, “Did you know that boys in the Valley actually did go, and actually are in the NFL now? So it’s not something that will never happen.”

Diaz encouraged the child and said, “I would love to see one of my little friends in the NFL. That would be the coolest thing ever!”

Another young boy named Brody called and spoke, very matter of fact to Papa Elf, saying, “OK, so what I really want for Christmas is called ‘Madden 24’ for my PS4.

“These kids are so funny, all the personalities, you can almost see how they’re going to act as adults. I love it,” Diaz said.