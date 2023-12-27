Thinking up creative New Year’s resolutions, now that’s a conundrum. How about opting to meditate on soul-saving humiliation and … humility? This latter to atone.

Allow me to explain. I am a human being. That’s a broad enough notion, and it should be a self-explanatory one. But it’s not.

You see, we humans love to add a plethora of adjectives to each other, some based on basic biological functions, others based on cultural or linguistic variations due to our accidental, geographical place of birth. Oh, male/female — ah, our fundamental basic binary! One carries the seed, the other the fertilizing, hmm, wherewithal (this is a family paper after all. Missy, have mommy explain it to you).

After that, the human imagination apparently has few limits. Some folks invent terminologies to create differences among themselves, to distinguish themselves from others, to even give themselves an identity. That’s all well and good, I suppose. We call these terms social constructs, as in, “you’re Asian,” “I am white or Black or brown” or whatever pigment due to the levels of melanin one carries in one’s DNA. Other human groups generate differences based on internal or tribal experiences — of the religious variety, i.e. she’s Latter day, he’s Baptist, that one’s Satanist, that one is Jewish or Subud or Hindu or Moslem or Catholic, so on and so forth.

These human compartmentalizations tend to the perverse, if not downright demonizing, when one’s enemies enter into the defining game. She’s a commie/socialist/capitalist/crossdresser/necrophiliac/shoplifter/junkie/liar/big-mouth, etc. You get the picture. A nasty form of reverse virtue-signaling and a form of dog-whistling. For if I claim “X” is such-and-such pejorative, by definition I am the opposite and thus virtue incarnate! And those who agree with my demonizing claim belong in my camp and it becomes our camp against “X” and “their kind.” Successful dog-whistle.

Now that we’ve got that preliminary out of the way, let’s get back to New Year’s resolutions and exercises in humiliation and humility.

The above described behaviors apparently inhere to our species, mankind. As a human being I partake and share these flaws. The human option exercised to enslave other humans, is my embarrassing legacy. The human option to terrorize and annihilate other humans has manifested itself in our species. I carry this heritage in my DNA as well. The human option to steal, to lie, to vandalize has been exercised by my fellow men and by me at times. To humbly acknowledge these human flaws amounts to an exercise in species abasement. We have done it before, as our history and anthropology tell us and we may yet do it again, in the near or distant future. For we are human beings. How humiliating.

We descend from simians, but the evolutionary “distance” at times does not seem that remote when we read history books or today’s headlines. We still rob people of their lands, we find ways to bomb babies, shoot their moms, torture their uncles, starve their grandmothers, water-board their sons, jail their nieces, burn their god-daughters, too. We do it in the name of as many things we can construct in our ever-rationalizing brains.

Psychology teaches us a notion called displacement. It’s a delusional manifestation of the human mind that does not want to face the truth about itself or the ugliness deep in the pits of our simian brains. We fear and hate and will do whatever it takes to destroy those humans we blame as “sources” of these atavistic emotions. So rather than take responsibility for our passions, our desires and our cruel acts, we self-infantilize, we displace and say it’s “god’s will.”

How humiliating. The species which has me as a member and brought me into existence carries within it the ability to duck responsibility. Every single one of us carries this innate ability in our DNA. And as we all know, refusing to take responsibility means we not only remain infantilized, it also means we may never learn. Oh, the humiliation. Hold on to it. It may yet save our collective souls.

From such thoughts springs humility. And our humanity. A resolution to consider …

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.