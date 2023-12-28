Amparano Takes Over as Imperial Mayor; Burnworth Recognized

IMPERIAL — With the year coming to an end, the Imperial City Council reorganized for 2024, with outgoing Mayor Katherine Burnworth receiving high praise for a job well done from her community and equally high praise from her fellow council members as she was presented with a plaque incoming Mayor Robert Amparano.

“With great appreciation to Katherine Burnworth, City of Imperial Mayor 2023. In recognition of outstanding service and leadership to the community of Imperial. We extend our sincere gratitude for your unwavering commitment and dedication to the betterment of our city. May your legacy continue to inspire future generations,” Amparano read from the plaque.

Many people and organizations were at the Imperial City Council meeting and reorganization event on Dec. 20 to show their appreciation and say thank you to Burnworth and greet the new term of Amparano. The office of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, the office of Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the office of state Sen. Steve Padilla, Imperial Irrigation District Directors Karin Eugenio and Javier Gonzalez, representatives from the city of El Centro as well as a representative from the city of Brawley.

“On behalf of Southwest Valley 4-H, we would like to thank Mayor Burnworth for her year of service. Your dedication to our community and the youth is visible through your efforts in coordinating civic engagement and community service opportunities. We are grateful to … your support and guidance,” Logan Mistriel, representing Southwest Valley 4-H.

“On behalf of Girls Scouts San Diego and Imperial troops, we would like to welcome and show our appreciation to the incoming mayor, Mr. Robert Amparano. We appreciate your years of service on the council and the support and guidance that you have provided. You have been instrumental in sharing volunteer leads, networking with other organizations, and suggesting for faculty locations to use. We wish you a great upcoming year and would like to give you some snacks to keep your energy up or at least until cookie season in January,” Girl Scout troop member Natalia Murillo said.

After all the accolades, Burnworth spoke to those assembled.

“I just want to take the time to thank everybody here, this was very overwhelming. I know if I started going down the list thanking everybody here, especially our staff, I would miss some names and that gets you generally in some trouble. It is the people to my right and my left that has made it where I can have such a successful year,” she said. “No mayor or council member (can) do it alone. Our main goal is what is best for the city of Imperial. I would like to thank my family for supporting me throughout all of this.”

City Manager Dennis Morita said a few words as top city administrator and liaison with the council and mayor.

“The room speaks for itself as to who you are, how you are respected. You bring a unique skill set to the council of whether it is your engineering skills, scientist skills. I would say good thing you are not a lawyer,” joked Morita, himself an attorney by trade. “You made new relationships at the federal, state and local levels as you can see by those that came out to speak about you.”

Ceremonial nominations for mayor were next and Amparano, who served as Burnworth’s mayor pro tem in 2023, was nominated. The council unanimously passed him the gavel.

“Katie, I know you left some pretty big shoes to fill, and I hope that I can do that and move the city of Imperial in the way we were always moving. Making sure we move forward,” he said.

James Tucker was selected as mayor pro tem.

Second Reading of Outdoor Smoking Restrictions Passes

The council approved the second reading — final approval — of an ordinance adding restrictions to outdoor smoking in designated areas in the city. Passed as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, there was no discussion on the issue. But that didn’t stop a group of youngsters and representatives from the American Cancer Association.

The smoke-free ordinance basically prohibits outdoor smoking at city-owned public events and recreational areas, such as spectator and concession areas, restrooms, parks and playgrounds, according to information from the local American Cancer Association.

The new rules are a result of conversations between City Manager Morita, council member Ida Obeso-Martinez and volunteers from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s Vidas Importantes Vecindarios Elevados project. Parents and members of the Imperial High School Interact Club provided comments at hearings urging council members to act, according to the ACS.

Imperial High School students hold up anti-smoking signs in anticipation of the passing of the outdoor smoking restriction ordinance at the Imperial City Council meeting on Dec. 20. | PHOTO COURTESY OF AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

“We commend the City Council for prioritizing public health and taking this key step to ensure everyone in Imperial can work, learn and play without being exposed to secondhand smoke, which, even outdoors, can cause cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other serious conditions,” said Jen Grand-Lejano, ACS CAN government relations director.

“It’s hard to see my child struggle with continuous sneezing, itchy nose and eyes, and headaches while trying to enjoy the outdoors,” said Yissel Silva, a VIVE project volunteer. “My family has been forced to choose not to attend some outdoor community events because we know the presence of smoke can trigger an allergy attack and can cause other diseases in the long run. We’re thankful that, with strong implementation of this ordinance, Imperial families will be able to enjoy outdoor city events without fear of putting their health at risk”.

Nearly 22 percent of cancer deaths in California are caused by smoking, and the state’s annual health care costs directly caused by smoking surpass $15 billion, with limited-income communities and people of color bearing the brunt.

“Smoke-free policies play a pivotal role in reducing tobacco-related health disparities, helping to denormalize smoking, reducing the number of people — especially youth — who start smoking and supporting those trying to quit,” said Grand-Lejano.