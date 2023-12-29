Imperial County Officials Report Two Flu-related Deaths

IMPERIAL — Two individuals recently died from complications due to influenza, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced on Friday, Dec. 29. The individuals include a young adult and a middle-aged person; both had underlying health conditions. To protect patient confidentiality, no additional information is being released.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have been affected by these recent deaths due to influenza. It is important to remember that flu season is not over, and it is not too late to get a flu shot,” Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday stated in a county press release.

All persons 6 months of age and older should receive a flu shot now if they have not yet received one this flu season. Flu continues to circulate at higher levels in Imperial County and flu activity is widespread statewide.

To date during the 2023-24 winter respiratory virus season, a total of 81 influenza-associated deaths have been reported in California according to the California Department of Public Health. Of these, 62 (76.5 percent) have been identified among people 65 years of age and older. Statewide, influenza activity was reported to be at a moderate level for the week of Dec. 10 through Dec. 16.

Influenza is an acute respiratory illness spread from infected persons to others. Signs and symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches. Some people, such as older adults, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk for suffering serious complications from the flu.

Vaccines continue to be the most effective tool to limit the risk of severe illness and death from circulating winter viruses. Vaccinating an entire household against flu and COVID-19 helps boost immunity and lowers the risk of severe outcomes from these viruses. It will also keep hospital beds open for those who need urgent medical attention. Flu shots are available at the Public Health Department during regular hours for $2. In addition, flu vaccine may be available with local medical providers, community clinics, and local pharmacies. You can also visit www.vaccines.gov to find a COVID-19 or flu vaccine location near you.

Follow these tips to protect yourself and others from severe illness and hospitalization:

Get vaccinated and treated if you test positive.

Stay home if you’re sick and limit your contact with others.

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

For more information about the flu and vaccines, visit https://www.icphd.org/clinical-and-health-services/influenza-flu-shots