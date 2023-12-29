Mexicali Man Arrested for Rape, Attack on Ex-Girlfriend in Calexico

CALEXICO — A 32-year-old Mexicali man was arrested on a number of sexual assault and other criminal counts, including the rape of his ex-girlfriend, after he allegedly followed her home and forced his way into her home on Thursday, Dec. 28, according to police.

After escaping into Mexico for several hours, he was detained by US Customs and Border Protection trying to re-enter the country — he had multiple ties to Calexico, police say — at the West Port of Entry shortly after 4 p.m. and was arrested by Calexico police officers.

Enrique Harim Mota is in the Imperial County jail with bail set at $1 million, arrested on suspicion of rape by force or fear, sexual penetration with force or fear, sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, inflicting corporal injury on someone in a dating relationship, robbery and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.

A sexual assault was reported in the 1200 block of T. Boman Street on the eastern edge of the city not far from the border. When police arrived, they learned Mota had followed his ex-girlfriend home, forced his way into the house and sexually assaulted her. Police said she “bravely fought him off” and after the assault, Mota “threatened self-harm by attempting to cut his own arms” and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police issued alerts for local authorities and border officials to be on the lookout for Mota, while officers pursued leads on possible locations, vehicles matching Mota’s description and secured an emergency protective order for the victim and petitioned the court for a bail enhancement due to the nature of the crime, according to a Calexico Police Department press release.

“The Calexico Police Department extends its gratitude to our collaborative law enforcement partners for their invaluable assistance in resolving the incident. This serves as a reminder to the public that, in the unfortunate event of being a victim of any crime, it is crucial to promptly report the incident to your local law enforcement agency. Together, we work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” Calexico police stated.