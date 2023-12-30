HOLTVILLE — A man who appeared to have been living out of his vehicle at the Holtville Hot Springs camping area was arrested on multiple weapons violations and drug counts following a disturbance call between him and his brother at the campsite on Thursday midday, Dec. 28.

Arrested was Ramiro Thomas Chavarria, 45, no city of residence listed, who was jailed on suspicion of felony counts of possession of large capacity magazines, carrying a loaded firearm in public, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats and misdemeanor counts of possession drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to commit harm.

The weapons, ammo, drugs and drug paraphernalia confiscated during the arrest of Ramiro T. Chavarria on Thursday, Dec. 28. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Chavarria is in Imperial County jail with bail set at $20,000.

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Imperial County sheriff’s deputies were called out to the Hot Springs off Holdridge Road just north of Interstate 8 southwest of Holtville to find a man who was bleeding from the hand and said he had been assaulted by his brother, according to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies interviewed Chavarria at his campsite, he was detained for the violation of brandishing an ax and for making criminal threats against his brother during the incident. While interviewing Chavarria, deputies saw ammunition boxes and believed the Chavarria to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the post.

Chavarria initially denied being in possession of any firearms, according to the authorities. But deputies located two loaded firearms — a Glock 20 Gen 5 and a Sig Sauer p365 — with six high-capacity magazines and a black container that had a bindle (3 grams) of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine glass pipe. The firearms, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were hidden in various locations between brush and trees around the campsite. Inside Chavarria’s vehicle, there were multiple cases of ammunition.

Later, the brother said Chavarria should not own firearms and that he was scared for his safety after he had threatened to shoot him while holding his Sig Sauer P365 pistol, according to sheriff’s.