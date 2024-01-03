A Swift Glamis Reunion to Ring in New Year

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

GLAMIS — What began as a fairly standard early-evening patrol of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area near Glamis on New Year’s Eve weekend by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office quickly turned urgent when a call came over the radio of a missing 5-year-old boy in the area.

As dusk turned to pitch black on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Sheriff’s Office’s Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Safety Team fanned out looking for the boy — including a reporter from the Calexico Chronicle on a ride-along in a side-by-side CanAm — who within about 30 minutes was spotted on the far side of a canal bank by a senior deputy alone but unharmed.

The child became lost while riding a small dirt bike in the dunes while trailing his family on a group ride, according to radio traffic. The sheriff’s off-road division was quick to action with assistance from the US Bureau of Land Management rangers in an immediate search for the child, alongside the boy’s family and their friends.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 5-year-old boy who was separated from his family during a group off-road ride on Saturday, Dec. 30. The young boy was seated on the west side of Coachella Canal patiently awaiting agents to reach him and reunite the child with his family. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

About 6 p.m., the missing 5-year-old child, still wearing his riding helmet, was spotted walking north along the Coachella Canal bank in the darkness. Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Urías quickly parked the off-road vehicle and jumped out with the senior deputy to speak to the child.

“This was absolutely a best-case scenario,” the senior deputy riding passenger in the OHVEST CanAm commented. Sheriff’s officials asked the senior deputy’s name not be used in this story for safety purposes.

“I don’t know how far exactly he’s been walking, but it was pretty far for a little kid. And you can tell from the way he was able to talk and how he behaved, that he’s smart,” the senior deputy remarked.

While along the canal bank, a family friend along on the search arrived and raised his hands to the skies gratefully after thanking the officers. “They’re camping on (Dune) Buggy flats, so they’re far south and they came all the way this way (north) on a ride, so they got pretty far today,” the senior deputy said after getting back into the CanAm and finding out more details on the incident.

Off-road vehicles lined up as far as the eye could see near Gecko Road in the Glamis sand dunes to watch the drag racing going on all day and into the evening on Saturday, Dec. 30. From dirt bikes to trophy trucks, the drags had a continuous flow of traffic for the New Year’s weekend. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

As far as the reunion of the missing boy was concerned, it was a combined effort of good communication and swift movement from the officials in the dunes. “We have bad signals here, and our radios don’t work all of the time, so it becomes very difficult to communicate sometimes,” the senior deputy said.

It was immediately evident to deputies the education this child received from his family on dune safety and awareness by his response to the situation. To his left was the vast darkness of the dunes and to his right were the sporadic lights of Glamis campsites across the canal. While waiting for agents to make their way to the west side of the canal, deputies communicated across the water, asking the young boy to sit down and wait for somebody to reach him.

The brave young child maintained his composure and was surprisingly calm. He told the deputies, “My motorcycle wasn’t working very well and so I left it and started walking to the lights.”

“So now the BLM will call his parents back and talk to them, make sure they’re not impaired or anything like that. I mean this could be just an accident of course, but we do have to make sure that he’s safe,” the senior deputy finished.

In a hopeful conclusion, no official written report was made on the incident because the child was released without any issues to his parents after being looked over for injuries and talked to by the on-site emergency medical technicians.

OHVEST and BLM Keeping the Dunes Safe

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as a normal weekend in Glamis,” sheriff’s Lt. Clinton Erro said earlier in the day, while making a patrol lap around the Roadrunner Campground.

The New Year’s weekend brought massive crowds to the Imperial Valley, with north and south Glamis sand dunes hosting more than 126,445 guests (according to the Sheriff’s Office) from Saturday through Monday, Jan. 1.

In a positive conclusion to 2023, aside from the major scare of the missing young desert-goer, the weekend played out with a minimal amount of crash incidents reported and only one reported fatality (reported by the California Highway Patrol). Two off-road vehicle rollovers occurred at Oldsmobile Hill that the Sheriff’s Office responded to, and sheriff’s Sgt. Manuel Cacatian reported, “all passengers were OK and sustained minor injuries.”

Social media showed more than the officials reported, however. One Glamis business, the Boardmanville Trading Post, put several pictures and videos on its official Instagram page showcasing numerous examples of #glamiscarnage from the holiday weekend with damaged off-road vehicles well into the dozens.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department performed a safety stop near the Glamis drags on a lone dirt bike rider caught without a safety flag Saturday, Dec. 30. US Bureau of Land Management rules state that all vehicles, including two-wheeled motorcycles, must have a whip mast and a flag. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Overseeing the Sprawling Desert

Shiny desert toys were parked all around the vendors row area of Glamis where visitors parked and enjoyed a wide variety of shopping from desert apparel to dining options. The “Glamis Drags” to the east of Gecko Road was filled with a constant roaring of engines revving and racing through the soft sand.

4×4 vehicles and side-by-side off-road vehicles alike lined up awaiting their turn to show off their skills to thousands of spectators gathered on the sidelines enjoying the sunshine on New Years Eve weekend. “It happens frequently where people crash and they flip into the crowd and take out a bunch of the crowd,” Erro said.

“They have a lot of money to buy these really high-end high-powered machines and they don’t always know how to operate them and that causes problems,” Erro noted when discussing the out-of-towners that often frequent Glamis.

The lieutenant has been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, and is no stranger to the Glamis sand dunes on a major weekend like New Year’s. Enforcing helmet, flag, and speed limit regulations, the Sheriff’s Office and BLM performed numerous stops on desert riders not abiding by the rules.

The “Glamis Drags” features an open flat area that runs parallel to Gecko Road, a spot that is unofficially designated for off-road vehicles to race each other with spectators lined up by the thousands. A young boy on the right hand side stood on the rear tire of a side-by-side off road vehicle while watching visitors race down the “Glamis Drags,” a flat open area that runs parallel to Gecko Road on Saturday, Dec. 30. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Keeping the Intoxicated in Check

A DUI checkpoint was set up beside the Bureau of Land Management’s Cahuilla Ranger Station, with agents performing sobriety checks. One arrest, according to Sgt. Cacatian, included a male subject that was detained by the BLM and arrested on Saturday evening by the Sheriff’s Office for a DUI charge and possession of a loaded firearm. The BLM was unable to comment on the weekend for federal privacy reasons, but they carried an active presence all weekend long in the Glamis area.

The second arrest of the New Year’s Weekend occurred on Monday, wherein a male subject was arrested by the OHVEST team. “A reporting party said he was causing a disturbance and possibly intoxicated,” Cacatian reported.

“He was subsequently arrested for a domestic violence incident,” Cacatian finished, and with that the weekend ended up relatively calm for the Sheriff’s Office.