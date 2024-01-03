Imperial Valley Residents Share Their ‘Resolutions’ for 2024

With the new year comes new resolutions and talk of changes to make a better lifestyle, learn a new skill or even cross something off that bucket list. There’s a chance to right some wrongs and rewrite your upcoming year.

Gildardo Cebreros

In 2024, what are you going to do to make that change and feel worthy of the new year? New diet, new job, more exercise, go to school, or spend more time with your loved ones? Whatever it is, make sure to make it a realistic goal, something you can achieve. Something you can feel proud about and build on.

We went out to ask what your new year’s resolution was going to be for 2024.

“My new year’s resolution is to just keep working and spend more time with my kids, not much else; having my kids more often,” Gildardo Cebreros of El Centro said as he hung out with his son, Eduardo.

Norberto Torres

“Probably smoke a little bit less; really smoke less, it is one of my bad habits,” Cebreros continued as he talked about things he would like to stop doing in 2024.

As he continued about what he really wanted, his eyes lit up: “I’m hoping to get a house. That is one of the things I want to accomplish this year. For me. For my kids,” Cebreros said.

“For me, I am making a plan called a strategic plan with purposes and goals of becoming better. The way I am going to achieve it is that they are related to my finances. I need to learn to invest the money I have saved in the bank so that it gives me better dividends,” Norberto Torres of Mexicali said.

Margie Padilla

“With my personal health, I have sleep problems. I am an older man and I need to take better care of my physical health. I need to pay attention to what my body is telling me,” he said.

“I would also like my family to be well and that my grandchildren are also well and that my relationships with others become better,” Torres said.

“Our new year’s resolution? Honestly, I don’t like doing them because I feel like you just do it for a month and then you slack off and then that is it. That is all you do, so this year we’re doing something totally different. What we are going to do this year is we’re going to do daily and weekly goals, my family and I, to make it more of goals we can achieve,” Margie Padilla of Imperial said. “For instance, my children are going to take out the trash and load up the dishwasher daily and then our weekly goals are for them to get along, be nicer to each other.

Alan Garcia

“Things like that, our mind, just being more relaxed, enjoying life being more in the present,” Padilla said.

“The ones that always talk about weight loss and stuff like that. Well, my resolution would be more happiness. More happiness with the family. Not pick up any bad habits. Kind of stay the same,” Alan Garcia of Holtville said.

“One thing that I would really like to accomplish by the end of the year would be to have a full-time position at my job. It is something I really want and need,” Garcia said.

“One of the things I would really like to focus on this year emotionally and spiritually would be my marriage and my relationship with God. I want to grow both of them so they could both be intertwined as one,” Garcia added.

Daniel Madueña

“Resolutions for 2024 is for my goals to be better for my family and for my kids. To make decisions that will affect my family in only good ways. I want to work harder and make more money,” Daniel Madueña of Imperial said.

“Bad habits; I would like to cut down on my drinking. I won’t even say it is a bad habit, it is just something I need to cut back on. Instead of drinking twice a week, bring it down to once a week. Moderate myself,” Madueña said.

Valerie Gonzalez

“One of my top resolutions and priorities for this year is to stay healthy and avoid getting sick. Keep my son healthy. Everyone is going back to school, so we got to make sure he washes his hands because the flu and COVID are still out there,” Valerie Gonzalez of El Centro said.

“I would like to get a good job also. Something that is dependable with everything being so expensive. I would also like to be healthier. Eat better, drink better, and drop a couple of pounds,” she said.

I want to be kind to myself, not stress myself out and enjoy the moments that the year brings because in the blink of an eye they are gone,” Gonzalez said.