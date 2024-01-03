Man Shot in Buttocks in Bucklin Park in El Centro

EL CENTRO — A man appears to have been shot walking his dog either in or around Bucklin Park in El Centro on Monday night, Jan. 2, and he was flown to a Palm Springs hospital for treatment, according to El Centro police activity reports.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the shooting was not in custody as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. He was described as a Hispanic male adult, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, wearing a yellow hooded jacket or sweatshirt with a white stripe, in black pants and on a skateboard. He was last seen heading south on Eighth Street on the southside of Bucklin Park, according to the police logs.

The shooting was reported to police at 9:49 p.m. at Bucklin Park/1350 S. 8th St. Activity reports state police arrived and heard someone yelling for help and located the victim shot in the leg, which later turned out to be the buttocks, according to police.

Police reports never specifically mention whether the shooting was inside the park itself or around the perimeter of park. Either way, officers canvassed several nearby neighborhoods looking for the suspect and attempted to knock on some door looking for security footage.

The victim was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, then flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Coachella Valley.