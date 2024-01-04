GUEST COLUMN: Of Fear, Of Brains, Of Distractions, Of Control

Fear. It’s kept most creatures in the animal kingdom alive.

The brain’s circuits that connect to our senses, ever-alert to receive any indicia or hint of danger, throttle this magnificent organ. The human brain exists to generate fear and assures that our species will survive.

Any strange or unusual smell, any strange or unusual sound, any strange or unusual sight? The brain’s sensors alert our brain centers and the entire organism reacts accordingly. One or more of the four Fs comes into play. Fight, flight, freeze or fawn. The human reacts and abides, thus passing on its DNA into the future.

If and when man, the early simian, developed, he inherited a composite brain, the infamous lizard brain included. Let me jump into the 21st century. Much exists in our material world that generates a fear reaction in our evolutionary simian brain. Why? Man in culture exists in several dimensions, the economic, the fiscal, the political, the sociological, the educational, the religious, etc. etc.

Some of these inspire nothing short of dread; others invite us in and help dispel the dread, in the main, because they inspire hope.

But I write in abstractions. Let’s “come down” to the concrete, to the tangible, to what we can touch, smell, taste, see and hear.

I’ve read for some time now and have seen some YouTube videos that try to resurrect “flying saucer” (UFOs, now Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, UAPs; thanks for nothing, NASA) hysteria. Or was it alien “moral panic”? Be that as it may, I still view these sensational videos as cheap and obvious political attempts to generate yet another weapon of mass distraction. You know, those fictions your local and distant lying politician throws in your mind’s way so that you and I lose focus of their latest beltway/Wall Street shenanigans. Compare it to those silly chase scenes in movies where the chasee throws all manner of boxes and other obstacles in the chaser’s path in order to slow the latter down. If the two preceding sentences sound cryptic, you haven’t been reading these columns for months …

Not had enough of hearing about UAPs to fall into full mode panic? Not to worry, all your friendly, elected official need do to control you is reach into their hip pocket and out come the usual Rorschach words designed to send shivers up your spine and straighten the curls in the back of your neck — “Hezbollah,” “Hamas, “ISIS,” “random street shooters.” And coming soon to plant a bomb in a neighborhood near you, terrorists. Gawd-almighty, let’s clutch our pearls, ladies. Gents, race to that gun-rack and unlock ole Mollie … But make sure you continue to vote yet again and again to retain our opportunistic and parasitic “protectors” in D.C. for the nth term.

And keep your finger on that remote, ever on the alert for the next click-bait buzzword to send you down that rabbit-hole of conditioned (yes, as in Pavlov’s dog), unceasing paranoia. Your fearless leaders wouldn’t want it any other way. Nothing like good, old fear to keep the masses infantilized and in line.

Recall, programmed fear worked to channel the national revenge impulse against Iraq, despite its leader’s non-involvement in the 9/11, Twin Tower attacks …

By the way, the CDC data tells us that in 2021, of the 48,830 people who died by firearms, 54 percent of those were suicides … Our brain, it appears, may be our worst enemy. Especially if we allow the pain, anguish, anxiety or free-floating fears in it to fester.

I would advise everyone who reads these words to consult a behavioral health professional. It will do you, a cherished member of our human race, a world of good. Your brain will thank you.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.