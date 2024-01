CALEXICO — The city of Calexico’s 2024 State of the City Address by Mayor Raul Ureña will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in Rodney Auditorium on the campus of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, 720 Heber Ave.

Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.