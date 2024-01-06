Blue Angels Arrive for Another Winter Training Season

NAF EL CENTRO — The Blue Angels are back in the Imperial Valley for their winter training, where from now through March the thunderous roar of their jet engines will be accompanied by amazing aerial maneuvers and precision flying overhead.

The US Navy’s flight demonstration squadron based out of Pensacola, Florida, arrived at its winter home at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday, Jan. 4 around noon to begin the work of honing its skills for the 2024 airshow season.

Let the window rattling begin.

“We are just getting unpacked and getting settled into our offices and everything. We pretty much pack up everything in Pensacola, everything we are going to need in our office spaces and in our homes, and so today and yesterday we’ve been trying to unpack everything and just get settled up and situated,” Blue Angels Public Affairs Chief Michael Russell said on Friday, Jan. 5. “We have about 160 people on the team this year.

“We really value every person on this team because it takes a lot of people to make those jets go. The Blues have some of the oldest jets in the Navy. They are not the brand new ones, and the Navy is trying to get as much life as they can out of these jets; it requires a lot of maintenance after every flight,” Russell said of the Blue Angels’ F/A-18E Super Hornet.

US Navy Cmdr. Alexander P. Armatas, pilot of Blue Angel F/A-18E Super Hornet No. 1, disembarks from his jet after landing on the tarmac at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday, Jan. 4, for the start of their winter training for the 2024 air show season. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BLUE ANGELS

“We have a really hard-working maintenance team here that worked really hard daily to keep those jets going, so we pride ourselves on never missing an air show since 1946 — 78 years ago. We have not missed an air show due to maintenance-related problems; we put that on ourselves in that we always want to put on an air show for every city we go to,” the public affairs chief said.

The Blue Angels were formed in 1946 by Admiral Chester Nimitz, the chief of Naval Operations, and was done with the purpose of raising the public’s interest in naval aviation and to boost Navy morale. Although NAF El Centro hosted the Blue Angels two times prior, the Navy did not make NAF El Centro the team’s permanent winter home till 1967, according to the Navy. The clear skies allow for numerous uninterrupted flying days, according to the military.

“We can get maximum training here right now. We have to hire new pilots every two years, and this year we have a few new pilots; three to be exact. While they are very good pilots at flying the jets, they haven’t ever flown really close to each other like the Blue Angels do,” Russell said. “While we are out here in El Centro, they will fly out three to four times a day, six days a week until they get really good at doing the demonstration and so we have about 64 days until the air show, and so they got to get proficient and be able to put on a really good aerial demonstration by the first air show so that is what we come out to El Centro for.”

After landing on the tarmac of Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday, Jan. 4, the Blue Angels taxi in upon their arrival for winter training for the 2024 air show season. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BLUE ANGELS

The NAF El Centro Air Show March 9, where the base can expect big crowds and country roads can expect lots of cars parked with necks craned toward the sky.

“The community and everybody here are so awesome. Going out and meeting civilians in the community is great, everybody treats us really well. We try to give back as many times as we can, like I said, we do a lot of volunteer events while we are here. You know we definitely enjoy the culture of food. You know it’s just different than Pensacola, Florida,” Russell said. “And the weather is much better here this time of year.

“The community and how much, you know, how awesome everybody treats us while we’re here. It is just a really great feeling to come to El Centro and be embraced by the local community … (the) Valley is very welcoming,” he said.