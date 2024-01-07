GUEST COLUMN: The Local News Media and You

In the course of doing these opinion pieces, it became clear to me just how important our local news media is for our community. It has provided a platform to provide information, my views and opinions. I am participating in a process, a means to try to implement change and encourage others to get involved. Local journalism allows this and much much more.

However, a recent article in the New York Times featured a story on the decline of local news and the lack of journalists sparked an interest in my team. It touted replacing “yesterday’s newspaper with 21st century digital news publication” as we have all seen with all three print media. The article continued that “hundreds of newspapers have closed in recent years, leaving many communities without any source of local news.” It further states, “Academic research has found that voter turnout tends to fall, and corruption and political polarization tend to rise, when people have no way to follow local events.” I would add that this is compounded with people depending on social media for information.

We have certainly witnessed the decline in voter turnout and the Imperial County Registrar of Voters has made a concerted effort to reach more voters. There was an increase to 34.8 percent turnout in the November 2022 election cycle over the June 2022 primary with only 23.71 percent. The mail-in ballot does make it very easy to vote and in November 2022 over 68 percent of the ballots received were by mail-in ballot. This data is from the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ website.

This begs the question: how does the voter know what they are voting for? Voters without a means to become aware of the local issues, leads to uninformed voters. So then voters will vote based on emotion, cultural affiliation, personal loyalties, party loyalty and then the issue gets lost in the static noise. The local news media is a pipeline of information to help you, the voter, make informed decisions. Without the media, you are in an information blackout.

Case in point: the saga of the proposed single healthcare system is a prime example. Everyday, more and more people are asking about Assembly member Garcia’s AB 918 and what is its purpose. Where does the public go to get answers? To the best of my knowledge, only one town hall was conducted in Imperial County on AB 918 held at Bombay Beach. Thank you, Northend Alliance. Garcia’s office staff did make brief presentations at the various city council’s public comment segments where only comments are allowed. There has been no venue for the public to engage in a Q&A with Garcia or his staff. Then there were the four recent meetings organized by Assembly member Garcia at the Imperial County airport that were by invitation only, and all four precluded the media from participation. We do applaud those newspapers who were informed of the meetings and had a reporter conduct after-the-fact interviews. Again, the public gets spoon fed with only filtered and scripted information.

This is only one example of problems created by the lack of local news. In 2023, two candidates for the U.S. Senate seat visited Imperial County. The first, Congressman Adam Schiff, toured Calexico at the invitation of a local social justice group. Not only were the media not advised, the normal protocol is to notify the local elected officials in the jurisdiction. Other than some Calexico City Council members, no one else was informed. Republican candidate Steve Garvey was here in December and did advise some visual media of part of the itinerary, but it seems the local print media were not included in that advisory. In the case of Assembly member Garcia, it seems he wishes to exclude the media and the public. What other issues are the public unaware of due the lack of local coverage. And what other “private” meetings are being conducted by elected officials, and are those elected officials in violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act? I plan to provide a brief article on the Brown Act in a future article.

If this concerns you like it does me, please support our local media with a subscription, a local ad, or even an opinion piece on an issue that you believe is important. Additionally, we should encourage our high school students to pursue a career in journalism. It is challenging but vital to our country. I’ve heard it said that, “sin periodista no hay democracia.” Our democracy depends on a strong and free press.

Bottom line in 2024 support local news coverage in any way you can. The future of our local way of life may depend on it.

John Grass is a resident of Brawley and a retired deputy director of Imperial County Behavioral Health.

