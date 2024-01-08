Four Die in Fiery Crash in Brawley; No Positive IDs

BRAWLEY — Imperial County Coroner’s Office investigators have yet to officially identify the four people found dead in the wreckage of a fiery crash at Cattle Call Park in the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 8, where it is believed the vehicle hit a tree before bursting into flames, according to the Brawley Police Department.

Despite no positive IDs, many unconfirmed speculation posted on social media throughout Monday has stated the vehicle was full of local teenagers. Possibly as a result of those unsubstantiated reports, Brawley Union High School District issued a statement on Monday evening that does seem to point in that direction.

“We have been in close contact with local law enforcement throughout the day. At this time, the identities of those involved have not been officially released. We will work to assist our students and staff through this trying time and will proactively employ a grief support team to aid those that may be in need of assistance tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 9),” according to a statement sent out by BUHSD Superintendent Simon Canalez.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends who may have been impacted by this tragedy,” the statement continued.

Neither a Brawley police spokesperson nor an Imperial County sheriff’s sergeant working the case for the coroner’s division would speak to the ongoing talk that four teenagers had been involved in the accident. Brawley police issued a press release earlier in the day.

The release stated that a 911 call came into the Brawley dispatch center around 3:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle on fire in Cattle Call Park, and when officers arrived, it was fully engulfed. The four bodies were discovered after Brawley firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities stated.

A request for an Imperial County coroner investigator came at 3:44 a.m., according to the Imperial County sheriff’s activity logs, as well as a call for assistance from sheriff’s deputies to help close off the park at Cattle Call Drive and Cotton Rosser Drive.

It appeared the vehicle might have careened down the side of the hill off of Cotton Rosser Drive, according to a reporter at the scene. There were orange traffic cones at a specific area and caution tape that led straight down the hill to where the vehicle was sitting.

A number of crying individuals, as well as neighbors and onlookers gathered along the top of Cattle Call and Cotton Rosser drives.

The cause of the wreck has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing, according to a Brawley Police Department press release. Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Brawley Police Department at 760-344-2111.

(This story was updated at 7:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8)

A burned vehicle in which four people died in Cattle Call Park on Monday morning, Jan. 8 is shown from atop Cotton Rosser Drive. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO