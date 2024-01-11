CALEXICO — A 24-year-old from Calexico was taken into custody for robbery and brandishing a weapon and later booked into jail on one count of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm after a foiled theft attempt at Gran Plaza Outlets on Jan. 6.

Luis Antonio Montijo was suspected of stealing merchandise from one of the stores at Gran Plaza, and when confronted by loss prevention employees, Montijo allegedly brandished a knife before attempting to flee into Mexico, according to information from Calexico police.

Apparently Mexican customs officers on the other side of the West Port of Entry apprehended Montijo and turned him over to their United States counterparts, who then turned him over to Calexico police officers, according to authorities.

Montijo’s robbery attempt occurred around 2 p.m. Jan. 6 and he was booked in Imperial County jail by 4 p.m. He was held on $5,000 bail.

The stolen property was returned to the business, police said.