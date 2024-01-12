Amid Tragedy, Brawley and Imperial Valley Come Together

BRAWLEY — A solemn crowd gathered by the hundreds for a candlelight vigil in Plaza Park on Thursday, Jan. 11, to pay their respects to the four Brawley Union High School sophomores who lost their lives in a car accident earlier in the week.

The tragic wreck at Cattle Call Park in the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 8 has left the Brawley — and wider Imperial Valley— community in shock with grief over the deaths.

“Jesus is near to the brokenhearted,” Pastor Frank Zazueta of Calexico’s Christ Community Church said in trying to comfort the grieving families sitting near Plaza Park gazebo. “Do not let your hearts be troubled.”

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

Zazueta continued speaking to the families: “There is a God in heaven that knows what you guys are going through, and he is so close to you tonight.”

The air was heavy with sorrow, with so many out to show their compassion to the grieving families. The vigil was hosted by Mike and Emma Saucedo and included performances by a mariachi band that donated its time and talents to the community, as well as many pastors sharing scripture and prayers to the crowd. Candles were donated and handed out by volunteers surrounding the park area, making sure everybody present could participate in the evening’s ceremony.

RELATED STORY: The Four Brawley Teens Who Perished

RELATED STORY: Valley in Shock Over Tragic Deaths of Brawley Teens

Graffik Screen Printing and Embroidery and Kaz-Bro’s Design Shop, two Brawley businesses, worked together to design a T-shirt with the BUHS logo and the student’s initials to honor the students (Siara Sanchez, Aaden-Ray Richards, Amberly Vasquez and Angelina Martinez) and will donate all proceeds to the grieving families. The two businesses were set up in the plaza to raise funds before and after the vigil took place. Community volunteers had a table set up in the park as well offering water and champurrado to guests at no cost.

The older sister of Siara Sanchez, one of the four teens killed in a wreck in Brawley on Monday, Jan. 8, took the microphone with the support of her peers and thanked the crowd of hundreds who gathered to give strength to the families that lost a child in the accident. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“I want you to know we are here as a community, as the Imperial Valley, to come alongside you in a time of mourning, grief, sorrow, but we’re also here to bring comfort and assurances by sharing the word of God, but more than that I would ask that you look around and see the community that has come out, and find comfort in that, knowing you guys are not alone, and the Imperial Valley is here with you,” Zazueta told the mourning families.

The crowd surrounded the gazebo in the park all the way around, and stood in rows filling up the entire grassy area beside the Brawley Post Office. The crowd spilled out into the street and on the sidewalks on both sides of the gazebo, which the city of Brawley had cordoned off like they do for many public events to ensure public safety. US Marshals and the Brawley Police Department were both present to provide security to the huge crowd gathered Thursday evening.

Brawley Union High School cheerleaders stood together and spoke briefly on Thursday night, Jan. 11, in the Plaza Park gazebo to honor their lost teammate after the tragic car accident that took place Monday, Jan. 8. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

One youth pastor, Gerard, prayed for the families and expressed his condolences during these unimaginable times. In an effort to comfort them, he said, “God is here tonight.”

Imperial’s Faith Assembly youth pastor, Jimmy Gomez, also spoke, reminding everyone of a quote from the book of Ecclesiastes, “There is a time to live and a time to die.”

Miriam Baca sings a heartfelt Spanish ballad to the crowd gathered in Brawley’s Plaza Park on Thursday night, Jan. 11, to stand in memorial of the four teens who lost their lives in a tragic car accident on Monday morning, Jan. 8. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“The memories that now may bring sorrow and pain, will bring joy, and they will bring comfort in time,” he added.

With instructional guidance of one of the speakers, people lit their candles and shared their flame with surrounding neighbors to light their own candles. In a moving scene, the plaza went from a crowd in darkness to a lit-up park with hundreds of candles blazing in memory of the teens who perished. Once all had their candles lit, there was a full minute of silence to honor their lives.

Hundreds of Imperial Valley residents rallied together to make this event happen in only a few days’ time. A guest singer, Miriam Baca, left it all on the stage as she sang passionately to the crowd, accompanying Mariachi Acerco Del Valle, which played several Spanish ballads for the community members gathered in the cold evening weather. Quiet voices sang along with the band, breaking through the overall silent sea of people.

The sisters of Siara Sanchez, one of the deceased, extended their gratitude to the community for rallying together to support their family, followed by another member of one of the grieving families, who added, “We’re not alone, we’re in this together and can lean on each other for support.”

The Brawley Union High School cheerleaders took to the stage to honor their beloved teammate that passed as well, and spoke kindly of her spirit. “She was born to be a cheerleader,” one teammate said fondly.

The cheer team extended their sincerest condolences to all four families, saying they were amazing students and had an impact on the whole high school.

Emma Saucedo, one of the hosts of the vigil, told the families in a concluding statement, “Your child matters to me. And to everyone. I want to say thank you to Brawley for showing your support.”