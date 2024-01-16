Imperial Valley Pays Tribute to Dr. King’s Legacy

EL CENTRO — Several dozen Imperial Valley residents made the march from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on Park Avenue and Eighth Street to the steps of the Imperial County Courthouse to pay tribute to and commemorate the birthday of Dr. King, the slain Civil Rights icon, on Monday, Jan. 15.

“One vote can change the world, two votes can change the world, three votes can change the world,” Marvin Neroes chanted as he led the march south on Eighth toward Main Street, with the dozens of marchers chanting the same in unison.

“I like coming down to Martin Luther King Jr.’s event; the legacy he left, not just being a man of color, but for everybody. To give us justice, peace among men and friends. To learn how to live with one another and to remember that one vote can make a change if we all vote for the same thing, and he taught us that,” Neroes said. “He lost his life behind freedom of not only speech but freedom to learn education, to live, to work, and to grow.

Emcee of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance event, Markco Lee, speaks from the top of the Imperial County Courthouse steps in El Centro on Monday, Jan. 15. The event, hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, was preceded by a march from the MLK Jr. Sports Pavilion. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I want to be a part of helping individuals to grow, to educate, to help others to survive and to be alive,” he said.

Among those who marched in the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee-hosted the annual walk were a local couple holding framed posters that contained the words “dignity” and “dedication,” who were there to honor Dr. King’s.

“I think it is very important to honor a man’s legacy of what he did and to bring awareness that the fight is not over. A lot of those injustices that he was fighting for that brought recognition, we are still fighting for. It is for people of all color, the Mexican movement, the Chicano movement was running alongside (the) Civil (Rights) movement that Dr. King was fighting for,” Michael Morales said standing alongside his wife, Victoria Morales.

“There are a lot of rights that are currently in jeopardy and privileges we need to protect,” Michael Morales said. “We need to uplift them and protect them to honor Dr. King for all his work and to put out the word that the fight is not over.”

Marvin Neroes (second from left) leads a march from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion to the Imperial County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 15. He is accompanied in the first row by Maribel Padilla (from left), Michael Morales (carrying framed poster), Abigail Morales, and Victoria Morales, as well as dozens of others behind them. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

IV Social Justice Committee founder Marlene Thomas, who has coordinated the King commemoration for many years, said the event is not just for the African American community but for everyone. She pointed in front of the courthouse steps saying, “just look at the crowd.”

Irene Romero sits in the audience clapping while young Zee Zee Bayomey looks on during the remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro on Monday, Jan. 15. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I am very pleased with the event today. Very optimistic about our future and all the speakers that spoke were relatable to what is happening today. I thought that they conveyed the message. We got to vote. We got to participate. We can’t stay home, and if we stay home, we are giving our vote and our voice away,” Thomas said. “We are going to be working at expanding for next year and get more young people.”

A message that kept getting repeated during the speeches was that everyone, be they Black, brown, white or other are all in this together. That social injustice is not just toward Black people but all people who are socially oppressed. Everyone needs to think about what they can do for others, like Martin Luther King Jr. did, some of the speakers said.

“Today was a nice crowd of young folks. I would like to say this is a people’s movement. A lot of times people get hung up in color. That doesn’t work. There are different shades of Black, different shades of Hispanic. That is the one thing we all have in common: our shade of brownness and our shade of blackness,” Thomas said.

Many elected officials were there to send a message of support and to remind everyone of the message Dr. King communicated that we need to come together and support one another, to do what is right and help out in our communities.

“I think events like this are necessary to remind people of what Dr. King was talking about and of Civil Rights for everyone regardless of gender, regardless of race, regardless even of sexual orientation. To honor people of all walks of life, of all job skills, whether white collar or blue collar, government, and also reminding our elected officials that they have responsibilities and duties to extend those protections and make sure they are enforced for everybody in the community, regardless of what their situation is. These days are important as a reminder and maintaining of a legacy,” said Lisa Solomon, a professor at Imperial Valley College.

“I loved today’s event. We are celebrating and honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and bringing everyone together on an event like this is special because we are here as a community,” Adrian Dorsey-Lawson, special events coordinator with IV Social Justice Committee, said.

Forgoing the usual speech reenactment by a local community figure, the event finished with a recording of the “I Have a Dream Speech.”