Salton Sea is Ground Zero for ‘Bird’s’ Eye Views 

SALTON SEA — Migrating to all sides of the shoreline like their avian counterparts, dozens of people gathered at the Salton Sea to disconnect from the bustle of weekday life to enjoy some bird watching.

A shrinking sea and fewer fish over time has seen a decline in the bird population that once flocked to the sea as part of its trip south on the Pacific Flyway, yet some 10 years into a diminished Salton Sea Bird Festival, visitors are still finding their tranquility and more than enough birds.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, visitors seemed to be divided between the north shore and the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca, while other festival attendees enjoyed the sights of the Sonny Bono National Wildlife Refuge area on the southeastern end by what will come to be known as Lithium Valley.

Among the day’s birdwatchers were winter visitors — snowbirds — Judy and Tom Johnson, a retired couple wintering at the Fountain of Youth near Niland from their home in southeast Minnesota. “It’s going to be below zero for the next few weeks there,” Tom chuckled.

Bird watchers, or “birders,” on a guided tour pull out their binoculars to scope out birds across the small pond at the Salton Sea Recreation Area on Saturday, Jan. 13, for the annual Salton Sea Bird Festival. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Johnsons were feeling downright balmy in the mid-60s temperature on Saturday. The couple is visiting their daughter and granddaughter, who live in the area, and the retirees came out to enjoy the birding festivities as part of their retirement fun for the weekend. “We look at birds mostly from our backyard,” Judy said.

“We see a lot of bald eagles,” Tom added of their Minnesota address.

The Johnsons joined a late-morning guided tour from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff. The tour consisted of a small walk around the area by the Visitors Center stopping to admire the wide range of water fowl. The wildlife tour guide pointed out different birds throughout the walk, conversing with the birders on distinguishing features of often confused breeds.

The black-necked stilt was one friendly bird-type seen around, with a white and black body and long thin legs. The California towhee was spotted flying around as well near the pond behind the visitor’s building. “We enjoy learning more about them and identifying them easier,” Judy said as she stopped to look at the group of birds near the shoreline.

The festival was sponsored by the Sea and Desert Interpretive Association, the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge and the Salton Sea State Recreation Area. Together, these three organizations hosted a day jam-packed with activities and education for the community.

Birds swim in the lake, enjoying perfect conditions to be admired at the annual Salton Sea Bird Festival on Saturday, Jan. 13. The waterfowl are among the 400 species of birds that frequent the Salton Sea area. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Tracy Roberts and her teenager came from Yucaipa to spend their day at the bird festival. “We just enjoy getting outside, seeing all the birds and enjoying the open area,” Roberts said.

She mentioned seeing a hawk that took another bird for lunch in a tree near the visitors center, just one of the many wildlife activities to be seen along the recreation area’s shore.

Roberts had been on one other bird walk before Saturday’s event, and was excited to enjoy the outdoor activities with her son. “We’ve been here since 8 a.m., we did the morning walk, the photography class, and now the afternoon walk, and we’re excited to listen to the speaker, too,” she said.

The Roberts took advantage of the low-priced sandwich lunch available at the visitors center. Complimentary coffee and danishes were offered in the morning as well as free water bottles available all day.

Salton Sea Restoration Updates

Guest keynote speaker for the Bird Festival, G. Patrick O’Dowd, general manager of the Salton Sea Authority, spoke in the afternoon sun near the water, giving updates with his “Salton Sea H20” speech. Avid birders listened in to gain more insight on the land around their flying friends.

The authority has three main priorities, including human health and safety, habitat restoration and opportunities.

“I wondered 10 years ago, ‘Why don’t they know the answer whether or not this area is problematic, making people sick?’” O’Dowd told the audience.

“And right now, we’re working on that with our state and federal partners on a framework of assurance so that the people who live here and visit here don’t have to worry about whether or not they’ll get a nosebleed or asthma or other consequences associated with the changes that are taking place,” he said.

The Salton Sea Authority has been addressing the challenges here over the last 30 years. “As for habitat restoration, 400 species of birds have relied on this body of water as a passageway throughout the west to the extent that we can identify feasible ways through the feasibility studies we are running,” O’Dowd assured the bird-loving crowd.

He talked of conservation efforts in the works to help sustain the wildlife in the area. “We plan to restore significant portions of the habitat within the area, and I think we have a moral obligation to do that,” O’Dowd told the birders listening.

G. Patrick O’Dowd (left), executive director and general manager of the Salton Sea Authority, is introduced by California State Park Interpreter III Taylour Unzicker, who was supervising the activities at the Salton Sea Bird Festival at the Salton Sea Recreation Area on Saturday, Jan. 13. O’Dowd spoke about efforts to save the sea. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

We don’t know how much water is going to be here in 50 or 100 years from now, and we’re trying to find sustainable solutions,” he continued.

O’Dowd talked about a plan for a brighter future for the sea, and he wants it to last. “I’m committed to only putting something that will be here for a long time,” he stated.

Concerned with the environmental impacts, much more attention has been on the restoration of the sea in the last decade, including many government funded emerging projects. One very large project can be found at the southwest corner of the sea, referring to the state’s 4,100-acre Species Conservation Habitat Project.

“This wetlands restoration project plans to bring in more bodies of water with fish to restore and improve the wildlife in these areas,” O’Dowd said. “And that is prototypical of what we want to do all around the sea for wildlife to grow.”

The Salton Sea Authority is working through the process with the US Bureau of Land Management to restore some of the drier areas like near Desert Shores. They’re also working at the North Shore Yacht Club to restore a 160-acre lake. Using grant money, the project has been financially backed and able to progress further in the last couple years, according to O’Dowd.

“We have been working on the localized plans including addressing the needs in the communities,” O’Dowd said.

Areas like the Salton Sea have deteriorated from lack of attention, but the Salton Sea Authority is working with county board members, environmental justice groups and non-governmental entities to push for more progress that will improve the entire region.

O’Dowd and his peers have larger dreams for the area, especially the northeastern side of the lake. “I could see concerts happening out here, bike paths, parks, there could be so much more than there is,” he told the crowd.

“There is more money flowing to this area,” O’Dowd concluded positively.