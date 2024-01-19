GUEST COLUMN: Of Shame, Of Recalls, Of Agendas, Of Costs

Only in Calexico.” It appears this catchphrase will eventually find immortality in political circles up and down the state. In the meantime, it’s become a near mark of shame to admit one is a Calexican. Oh, the stigma, the stigma!

The cause for this rant? The latest recall election just around the corner. Did I mention this political vendetta and exercise in possible personal pettiness, mobilized to attract friends and discontents will cost the taxpayers of the city, whether they approve of this silly recall or not, $125,000?

That money could help patch up a lot of neglected city street potholes that will continue to grow deeper and wider due to even further budgetary belt-tightening these next few months; or said funds could replace burnt out street lights that will have to wait a few more weeks before the overworked and understaffed city crews can get to them.

The raging members of the recall committee have spoken and gathered the necessary number of signatures to force a recall election. I wonder, were the signatories warned before they signed the petition sheet that, should the recall petition succeed, they would have to invest $125,000 of their hard-earned taxes?

It’s a flaw in Sacramento as well. It brings to mind a legislative workshop I attended some decades back where a legislative analyst told the audience, “Someone should attach a price tag to each piece of legislation so that legislators and taxpayers become aware what the new law will cost the state year after year over the decades — before it goes to a vote.” Perhaps, he added, it would bring about a collective pause …

Those were words of wisdom, very rare in the world of politics. Rarer still in Calexico, it appears — where no one took a pause or even a deep breath …

Now back to the recall. I don’t believe I have met one of the individuals who is the object of the recall. But if I have and don’t recall, I apologize. One meets so many folks at so many public events where casual introductions happen that it’s hard to keep track of names and faces, especially after the 10th or 15th handshake.

Back to the real point. What actions, inimical or harmful to the citizens of Calexico, did these two take that merited this costly recall? Did they embezzle city funds? Accept bribes in exchange for a vote? Vote on an item that resulted (or will result) in unnecessary costs to Calexico taxpayers? Vote on an item which gave the appearance of obvious favoritism for one stakeholder group over another? Ignore the city manager’s recommendations on necessary immediate action on critical issues or on crumbling infrastructure? Commit crimes of moral turpitude while serving on the City Council?

I have yet to read of any such actions by these two.

Did they vote democratically on an item that upset a number of taxpayers? If so, the recall should extend to the council majority that voted on the item, not merely two. Two is far from a majority, unless three happen to qualify for a legal voting quorum, in which case two would constitute a “majority.”

Now switching to the recall committee. Do its members operate with an agenda that includes placing themselves, friends, relatives or comadres on the vacated seats, should the recall succeed? All too often, when recalls are not issue-driven but rather personality-driven, such recalls reveal much more about the individuals behind it, concerns that have little if anything to do with the political needs and wants of the citizens of Calexico. Let us hope this is not the case; for it’s a costly one just to rid the city of two individuals unpopular at the personal level with the recall committee. A shame, a costly shame.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.