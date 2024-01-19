ICOE’s Science Fair Awards Reward Young Minds

DELFINO MATUS VIDEO

IMPERIAL — Science’s big questions were asked and answered on the floor of the Casa de Mañana building at the IV Fairgrounds on Wednesday night, Jan. 17, at the 2024 Imperial County Science Fair — among them, “do plants drink Coke?”

The Imperial County Office of Education-coordinated event and awards ceremony gathered student finalists who greeted family and guests walking a gallery of science fair projects while the youths explained a little about their projects.

Later in the event, awards for the top-two spots in each category were announced.

Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Todd Finnell, gives the opening remarks at the 2024 Imperial County Science Fair on Wednesday night, Jan. 17 at the IV Fairgrounds in Imperial. The Science Fair is an Imperial County Office of Education event. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, gave the opening remarks for the event.

“I need to thank our schools, our teachers, all of the staff at the schools, as well as Imperial County Office of Education staff and judges, and I want to call attention to your local agencies that have helped support the science fair, and they do that each and every year and without that support we could not have the science fair,” Finnell said.

Winners of the best overall project in the senior division as well as first place in senior division, plant sciences, was the team of Melany Ibarra and Ana T. Villegas Palacios, both juniors, of El Centro’s Central Union High School for their project, “The Effects of Soil Pollution Caused by Human Impacts on Transpiration Rates of Plants.”

“The project is intended to measure transpiration and changing the pH of soil of a plant. We started with adding ammonium sulfate in different increments of 1.5 milliliters to different soils. We had basic soil, acidic soil whose pH is less than 6.5, and the control was neutral soil at a pH of 7.0,” Melany said.

Ricardo Negrete of Heber School, placed second in the engineering, electrical and mechanical category for the junior division, for his project, “Understanding Electricity,” project at the Imperial County Science Fair on Wednesday night, Jan. 17 at the IV Fairgrounds in Imperial. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“All of the pHs were changed in the soil to replicate soil pollution. We wanted to see if it would change growth. With that being done we started to measure the transpiration of water through the leaves,” she added. “We measured that by weighing the water and would calculate how much water was used or transpired through the leaves within 24 hours. We then subtract the weight that was measured at the beginning to the weight after the transpiration.”

“We did this two times to figure out what would be the highest change in transpiration. We are actually still conducting the second experiment,” Anna said. “But we did find the more acidic the soil, the more transpiration goes on through the plant.”

This was not Melany’s first go at the science fair. Last year she won second place in the senior division, biochemistry.

Students and parents wait for the 2024 Imperial County Science Fair awards ceremony to begin on Wednesday night, Jan. 17 at the IV Fairgrounds in Imperial. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I am very happy and proud of her. I have seen her work hard on her vacation days. She studied all Christmas vacation and on weekends. I am very grateful and appreciate the support from her teachers that guide and support the students,” her mother, Angelica, said in Spanish.” I am very proud of them because they are really trying, and I see what they are accomplishing. It’s very exciting seeing the results after all their hard work.”

The junior division best overall winner was eighth-grader Rodrigo Valenzuela of St. Mary’s Catholic School in El Centro, who also placed first in plant science. His project had to do with watering plants with different types of liquids over two weeks: tap water, Coke and carbonated water.

“Carbonated water grew the most due to it coming with some type of nutrients that help the plant grow. Coke made the plant die after two weeks,” Rodrigo Valenzuela said.

The awards for first, second and third place were to be awarded to all qualifying students in the junior and senior division categories.

Another placer in the junior division was Ricardo Negrete of Heber School, who placed second in the engineering, electrical and mechanical category with his “Understanding Electricity” project.

“You have little circuits of wires with copper inside of each. When the power source connects, atoms start moving and they make electricity, which is the movement of flow of electrons,” Ricardo said.

ICOE officials were pleased to see yet another large turnout for the Imperial County Science Fair, where the numbers — for everything — said it all.

“We are celebrating that we had seven schools across the county that are participating. There were around 90 students with about 60 projects. All participants were between sixth through 12th grade,” Vicente Ortiz, student events manager for ICOE.