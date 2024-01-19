INDIO — Earlier this month, Republican candidate Jeff Gonzalez announced his candidacy for Assembly District 36, which encompasses all of Imperial County and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“I spent two decades serving the American people in the United States Marine Corps and want to continue this service in the state Assembly,” Gonzalez said in a press release. “California has growing problems, and I believe my background in the military, as a small business owner, and as the loving father of a child with special needs gives me the kind of experience we need to help find practical solutions.”

After completing high school, Gonzalez enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After two decades of service, Gonzalez retired from the military and concerned over the suicide of several fellow Marines, became a local pastor. Today, he owns and operates three small businesses and cares for his son, who has cerebral palsy.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia did not file for re-election, establishing Assembly District 36 as an open seat in the 2024 election. The district has continued to trend Republican, with the margin in the California Gubernatorial race declining from 13 percent in 2014 to 9 percent in 2018 to 2 percent in 2022. For more information about Gonzalez and the campaign, visit www.gonzalez4assembly.com.