GUEST COLUMN: The Clock is Ticking on IVHD

In one of my previous articles, I mentioned that the interim board for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District will have a significant amount of work in a very short period of time. Additionally, this newly appointed board has never worked together.

It takes time to build a team and achieve unity of single purpose. Reorganizing two hospital organizations under one banner is a very complex task that will take time to do it right without interruption of healthcare delivery.

IVHD recently released a press release on the first step of the formation of the new healthcare district. The press release named six of the seven board members, with the seventh one yet to be appointed although the second round of applications for that seat was due Jan. 10.

In a continued effort to inform the public of the monumental task ahead, my team has created a timeline of the following tasks, deadlines and status since Assembly member Garcia’s Assembly Bill 918 was signed by the Governor on Oct. 10. It is not a comprehensive list, but simply the key items.

Please note that many of these activities are dependent on the completion of work by the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission. The troubling issue is the lack of information for the two authorized studies. The first commissioned by the county for LAFCO to complete is flawed as noted in an earlier article. The second, the infamous Kaufman-Hall, has not been provided to LAFCO, the county, and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District or, to the best of my knowledge, the initial board. These are fundamental documents by which the Initial board and LAFCO must rely on for any funding source to place before the voters.

These timelines are unrealistic and unachievable. This does not create a stable foundation to launch the new district. In less than one year both hospital districts will be dissolved. We encourage Assembly member Garcia to either change the timelines and additional legislative corrections to make his creation succeed.

John Grass is a resident of Brawley and a retired deputy director of Imperial County Behavioral Health.