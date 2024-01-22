Heber Tamale Festival Combines Local Flavor, Talent

CHRISTINA URIARTE VIDEO

HEBER — Not even the threat of rain could deter Imperial Valley tamale fans, as they eagerly awaited the chance to sample the best regional steamed treats in addition to experiencing live performances and even a car show, all under a cloudy sky.

The fourth annual Tamale Festival, which included a tamale contest, saw hundreds of tamale enthusiasts partake in the family friendly community event on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park.

Organized by Wasup Wu Productions, more than 15 tamale vendors from all over the Imperial Valley and Yuma were brought together along with local street vendors, performers, artists and car clubs. Maribel Puente served as the master of ceremonies for the event.

“We wanted to do something close to our heart, and to give back to the community,” said Helen Molina, who organized the event along with her husband and partner in Wasup Wu Productions, Juan Molina.

Members of the Castro’s Kitchen, winner’s of best sweet tamales, and Three Brothers Tamales of Yuma, winner of best savory tamales, pose with their winning trophies at the Heber Tamale Festival on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

The Molinas explained they came up with the idea of a tamale festival due to the absence of local community events during the month of January. Plus, the only other community event held in Heber is the Fall Fiesta, which takes place in October.

Helen Molina said she and her husband reached out to local entities and performers to gather support for the event. The first-ever Heber Tamale Festival was held in 2018, but for the past few years, the event had been put on hold due to COVID-19.

Several local politicians were on hand to help support the event with their participation and their judging skills, among others. Local political candidates also campaigned for office in the run up to the March 5 Primary Election.

A trio of Heber teens enjoy some shaved ice as they stroll through the car show at the Heber Tamale Festival on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

Performers included Heber School cheerleaders and dance teams wearing their signature Heber Hawk colors of yellow and green. The dance lineup also included youth majorettes in sparkly outfits and spunky flamenco dancers from the local afterschool Expanded Learning Opportunities Program. The Imperial Valley College Mariachi also performed, serenading the crowd with its rendition of “Cielito Lindo.”

The headliner for the event was Imperial Valley native and Latin Grammy Award-nominee Gera Demara, who delighted the crowd with his singing and dancing. On the other side of the park, a variety of young artists rapped new versions of classic oldies songs while spectators danced and took in the view of the car show.

Beautiful antique cars and bicycles were on display in the background, showcasing local car show culture. Sports cars, muscle cars, trucks and other off-road vehicles were lined up side by side, adorning the park lawn.

Additional food vendors at the event included the fan-favorite K’s Lemonade, serving ice cold regular and strawberry lemonade. The smell of kettle corn, barbecue and cotton candy filled the air and offered a variety of options for the public.

Cheerleaders give a performance at the Heber Tamale Festival on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

When it came to the highly anticipated and popular jalapeño-eating contest, five attendees bravely defied their taste buds and entered the competition. After a period of brief confusion and multiple requests for water, it was determined that Hector Leyva was the winner of the contest and the $100 cash prize.

Local resident Sarah Lopez said she enjoys coming to local events like this with her friends. “I like it. It’s fun. I enjoy the car show, the music and everybody just having fun.”

“I like to look at the beautiful cars,” said Angela Martinez, another local resident and a friend of Sarah’s who said her favorite part of the event was the car show.

As for the tamale contest, competitors were instructed to cook at least 300 tamales in order to participate. This year, the tamale contest was split into two categories: sweet tamales and savory ones.

Local business Kennedy’s Market, the 2019 contest winner, was on hand to meet that demand with its specially crafted pork tamales. “We only made pork tamales this year, but next year we will be ready with a bigger variety,” store representative Raj Kakkar said.

A member of the K’s Lemonade team mixes up a batch of the tart and sweet treat at the Heber Tamale Festival on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

Patty Kopka, owner of PK’s Krazy Kravings, offered three different tamale varieties: beef, cheese and sweet tamales. Kopka has participated as a vendor before and was very excited for her first time in the competition.

Castro’s Kitchen showcased two of their best tamales — beef in the savory category and coconut-pineapple with cream cheese in the sweet category.

Winners were announced toward the end of the performances. In the end, mother-daughter duo Maria and Cynthia, of Castro’s Kitchen, took home the prize for the best sweet tamales. First place in the savory division went to Three Brothers Tamales from the city of Yuma.