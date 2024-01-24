Imperial County Board Meeting Heats Up Over Hell’s Kitchen

EL CENTRO — Controlled Thermal Resources Inc. celebrated a win after an appeal by environmental justice group Comite Civico del Valle Inc. of the CTR’s conditional-use permits for the development of its lithium extraction and geothermal facilities was denied by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Imperial Planning Commission approved the plans for the CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen PowerCo 1 (geothermal) and Hell’s Kitchen LithiumCo 1 (lithium extraction) during the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting.

Comite Civico filed an appeal on Dec. 22, with unsubstantiated claims that “the Project EIR fails to use an accurate, stable, and finite project description,” as well as appealing the project for “potentially engaging in improper piecemealing,” which is a forbidden tactic under California Environmental Quality Act.

Jordan R. Sisson, attorney for Comite Civico del Valle, speaks on the appeal that Comite Civico filed against the Controlled Thermal Resources Hell’s Kitchen projects during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Comite also made an appeal comment that the project EIR (Environmental Impact Report) lacks substantial evidence to support many of its conclusions in the subsequent impact analysis. The appeal also claimed the EIR failed to consider all relevant projects related to renewable energy as well as failed to consider a reasonable range of alternatives and mitigation measures as per CEQA guidelines.

The county board voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the projects’ Environmental Impact Report, water supply agreement and variances for the Hell’s Kitchen projects, and subsequently denied the appeal from Comite Civico.

“When an opportunity comes our way that will exponentially increase our opportunities … for our kids, for our grandkids, it’s very hard to turn a cold shoulder,” board Chairman Luis A. Plancarte said.

Hell’s Kitchen PowerCo 1 and Hell’s Kitchen LithiumCo 1 will consist of a total of 640 acres, about 3.6 miles southwest of Niland. The zoning variances on the agenda were for the silos, evaporator structures, cooling towers, crystallizers, and electrical power transmission structures necessary for the project completion.

The HKP 1 portion of the project has plans to be a geothermal power plant that will produce up to 49.9 megawatts net of geothermal green energy. The HKL1 aspect of the project involves the development of mineral extraction and processing facilities capable of producing lithium hydroxide, silica and polymetallic products and possibly boron compounds for commercial sale.

The boardroom was full of blue-collar tradesmen, Indigenous people representing local tribes, concerned citizens, business owners and social justice groups like Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition and many who were not only there to hear the outcome but to speak up and express their opinions during public comments to add to the geothermal and lithium discussion.

“Disadvantaged communities” was a phrase stuck in Imperial County Supervisor Mike Kelley’s mind after hearing from all the commenters, a phrase that was mentioned on both sides of the appeal. “The entire county of Imperial has been disadvantaged for many years,” Imperial County John Hawk said.

“We now have an opportunity to change the direction or the course that Imperial County can go and benefit generations to come,” Mike Kelley said.

He finished with, “It would be irresponsible for us to not move forward with this project.”

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23, was a full house for the Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and lithium project decision on the agenda. Assorted unions and laborers, social justice groups, concerned citizens, members of native tribes, and more were present. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Hell’s Kitchen Turning Up The Heat

Jim Turner, president of CTR, has been associated with the project for 10 years and defended the firm’s position.

“We did an excellent job on the CEQA analysis for that project with the county’s consultant and we stand by it. So, no, we do not agree to any continuance at all,” he said.

Turner gave an example of the progress CTR is making to be an asset in the Imperial Valley, saying the CEO Rod Colwell’s vision was, “If we could get ahold of the geothermal reservoir … we could develop that land and at the same time eliminate, or severely decrease, a dust emission that was going to arise as a result of the shoreline of the Salton Sea receding.”

Dr. Mark Laska, founder and president of GreatEcology, spoke in support of CTR moving forward, noting that his team has been working for years to solve environmental issues and support regulatory compliance.

Jorge Viramontes, a business representative of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Union, from Local 619 out of San Diego, took to the podium. “All of our union brothers are out there (in the Valley), and we are 100 percent in support of this project,” he told the supervisors.

An Economic Win for the Valley

Michael Bracken, founder of Development Management Group Inc., the managing partner and chief economist assisting on the project, spoke of the financial gain to the Imperial Valley. Bracken had three analysis points: economic impact, the employment impact, and the fiscal impact, all three of which are going to bring money to the area. He told the board, “The project is projected to generate a $1.61 billion economic impact to the regional economy over a 30-year period.”

Bracken also added, “Over 250 full-time jobs are expected to come out of the project for the two year construction duration” and “75 full-time employment permanent operation jobs.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, United Association Local 230, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, and more were all in the room to show their interest in CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen projects. Union representatives spoke of the career benefits and economic benefits that will come out of this for many families, ensuring much needed stability and success.

Frank Zavala, regional director from the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, said his organization has worked with CRT on a project labor agreement that guarantees that the project will be built to the highest standards by skilled women and men who receive fair wages and benefits emphasizing on local hire.

“California has some of the world’s strictest environmental labor standards. We can do this work safely and listen to the environmental concerns. The benefits of the Hell’s Kitchen project for Imperial Valley and beyond should speak for themselves,” he told the board on Tuesday.

Comite Civico and Others Fight for Appeal

Comite Civico Del Valle, who filed the appeal via their attorney Jordan Sisson, pleaded their case before the vote. “You cannot just assume that this is just another geothermal operation. It’s lithium extraction.”

“It is recognized as novel, it has been untested at the levels that are being proposed. Yet it does not acknowledge it does not come to terms with the fact that there are unknowns. We cannot simply say that it’s not gonna have a significant impact, because it’s speculative,” Sisson said.

The attorney continued, “There needs to be far stronger safeguards, more reviews, and data monitoring.”

Sisson informed the board that Comite has given CTR ample opportunities to meet together and yet, there was no meaningful outreach. Additionally, “none of the CEQA issues have been addressed by the EIR.”

There are unknowns as the project evolves and Comite’s Sisson would have been happy to be granted a continuance for 30 days, allowing more time for communications between entities. According to Sisson, CTR ignored every offer to work with Comite, and with the appeal denied, the board is now, “forcing my client to submit further paperwork.”

“It’s the county and the residents that will suffer the potential impacts.”

“We submitted multiple expert comments that despite, and contrary to claims otherwise, have not been addressed individually in the final EIR or the response to the appeal.” Sisson said.

There were several parties that expressed their hesitation on the project moving forward, mirroring concerns from the Comite’s side, including individuals and organizations like Fernanda Vega of the Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition, who was supporting the appeal in favor of a continuance.

Sean Milanovich, a member of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, supported an appeal and asked the board to do its due diligence. Milanovich reminded the board that the land proposed for this project is sacred native land that his tribe still uses for training, medicine, healing and more. “This area is precious to my heart,” he implored to the board.

After listening to many public comments on the matter, both for and against, the supervisors made brief comments. Supervisor Hawk said of Comite’s appeal, “These are very vague, very broad measures that they are using against Hell’s Kitchen.”

He explained how some of the practices such as the brine and hazardous waste concerns, specifically including the reinjection process will be non-issues if proper practices are in place.

Hawk talked about how Mexicali, our southern neighbor, has a sump full of water with chemicals making it very unsafe, due to not adhering to the “reinjecting” methods that the Hell’s Kitchen project will be implementing.

“I think this is great for our county’s economics,” Chairman Plancarte said, and told those that spoke in favor of an appeal, “I respect your points of view.”

He went on, however, to say that, “I think we are growing, and we are here to do business,” and “the CEQA process clearly spells out what has to be done.”