Lithium Valley Has Its Skeptics, Despite Looking Like A Sure Thing

SALTON SEA — Sonia Herbert has been skeptical of the “white gold” rush that has overtaken Imperial County recently and hasn’t been afraid to wonder aloud if there’s enough lithium beneath the surface to live up to the hype.

Early in 2023, Herbert had her doubts, even saw the community turn down the county’s overtures to put up a sign outside the township proclaiming, “Welcome to Lithium Valley,” she said.

But Herbert has softened her stance over time.

“Well, they say it’s going to be a clean energy, like it’s coming up through geothermal wells, it’s being captured. So there’s not going to be any like sludge ponds and all that business. So as long as they keep it clean and environmentally safe. It sounds like it’s a great deal,” she said in late 2023.

The Bombay Beach fixture, who’s been a permanent resident of this Salton Sea-side community for more than 25 years, has taken part in plenty of discussions on Lithium Valley as former owner of the Ski Inn bar and restaurant with her partner, Ernie Hawkins.

When and if Lithium Valley makes good on its promises, Herbert said the community will be waiting, hoping it’s the boom that it’s been built up to be and not the bust that some fear.

“I think people are looking forward to maybe being employed, for job opportunities, and maybe more housing, affordable housing, especially like in Niland, too,” she said. “And just bring in some commerce to the area.”

Bombay Beach resident Sonia Herbert (upper right) is interviewed by a videographer in 2020 in the Ski Inn bar and restaurant that she owned with her partner, Ernie Hawkins, until early 2023. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Herbert — as well as others — still have their questions about the state of Lithium Valley, but there’s no denying the pace of activity is starting to pick up. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Controlled Thermal Resources fought off an appeal from local environmental justice organization, Comite Civico del Valle Inc., over its permitted Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and lithium extraction operations and planned a groundbreaking event at the Calipatria site on Friday, Jan. 24.

Arguably, some of the momentum driving Lithium Valley might have been a result of one of the more significant developments that occurred toward the end of 2023, the release of a US Department of Energy and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study that essentially confirmed what many had hoped for — the potential lithium stores beneath the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area could produce more than 3,400 kilotons of lithium, or “enough to support over 375 million batteries for electric vehicles,” according to DOE.

With some 2,950 megawatts of geothermal energy potential available in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area, that leaves a long resource for lithium extraction, the DOE study stated.

Basically, it’s confirming the hype.

“They were advertising that on the radio the other day,” Herbert said in December, referring to hearing about the report while on a car ride to the Coachella Valley.

The Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area at the southeastern end of the Salton Sea is shown, as well as other known geothermal resource areas in the Imperial Valley. The Salton Sea area is the site of Lithium Valley. | US DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY MAP

District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who represents Lithium Valley residents, has played a close role in the cultivation of both state and local policy on the lithium industry. He was a member of the now-disbanded state Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction that guided legislative policy and the governor.

“This reinforces that the Salton Sea resource is a world-class resource and is environmentally friendly in comparison with evaporation ponds or clay open-pit mining,” Kelley said in a December interview. “As these resources are needed for the new economy, we believe the Imperial County and the Salton Sea have a major role to play in that new economy.”

EnergySource Minerals is the only other company besides CTR actively developing a project at the moment. Chief Executive Officer Eric Spomer weighed in on the DOE report.

“The study underscores the lithium potential of the area. It further proves that the Salton Sea region is worthy of investment, not only in the clean geothermal and lithium industries, but in community vitality, workforce development and ecological health,” he said in a statement.



Still, not all opinions are favorable ones. Kelley served on the Lithium Valley Commission with Comite Civico del Valle’s executive director, Luis Olmedo, who has watched the lithium extraction industry with the eyes of a cynic.

“CCV believes further analysis needs to be pursued to ensure Imperial Valley residents are fully protected from possible water, air, and toxic impacts,” Olmedo said of the DOE report in December. “The report’s assertion that local lithium development will have minimal to no impact on water availability, air quality, or toxic contamination is open to question. CCV holds that these findings need additional vetting from third party and independent academic experts that reflect real and on the ground community experience.”

The mud pots off David Road, near the John L. Featherstone power plant north of Calipatria breathe with life at dusk. The mud pots are a micro example of what is happening beneath the earth that turns the area into a geothermal energy hotbed. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF KEVIN KEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Fenceline Communities

Like many who live in the “fenceline communities” of lithium extraction — Bombay Beach, Niland, Westmorland, Calipatria and Brawley — there can be healthy skepticism and religious optimism for the success of the industry, but both sides seem to be hyperfixated on being assured that whatever riches comes to the county find their way to the affected communities.

That very thing has been written into the laws governing aspects of Lithium Valley, in the form of a taxing system on minerals extracted and products made within Imperial County. The state’s lithium tax establishes a three-tier excise tax for every metric ton of lithium produced, starting at $400 per ton for 20,000 tons or less, $600 per ton for 20,000 to 30,000 tons, and $800 per ton for more than 30,000 tons, which the state would then split 80 percent to Imperial County and 20 percent to Salton Sea rehabilitation efforts.

The county has set the split of the 80 percent, which includes funds to the individual fenceline communities, as was intended. But those from the fenceline communities have little trust this will work out as intended.

“I would not hold my breath,” Bombay Beach’s Herbert said regarding the county ensuring the lithium excise tax is distributed properly.

Herbert, and many in the Northend, often reference the county’s solar community benefits funds as proof that local government is ultimately going to fall down on the job. She said Bombay Beach was granted $60,000 for a flood control project, “and they charged us $30,000 for the paperwork.”

On the lithium tax proceeds, Herbert said: “I don’t think we’ll get it.”

One of the many geothermal energy plants that dot the landscape in the Northend produce power by using the superheated brine beneath the surface to turn turbines that create energy. The brine is the basis for Lithium Valley as the science makes extracting the mineral scalable. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF KEVIN KEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Niland has had a tough couple of years. The fire fours years ago that nearly wiped out the township was recently capped by fall flooding the Highline Canal overflow that still has families digging silt out of their homes. The community could use a win, even if it’s believing a golden ticket awaits.

Unfortunately, Debbie Salas, secretary for the Niland Chamber of Commerce, shares some of Herbert’s cynicism.

“To be truthful, my concern is that everything promised (to us) comes to the people of Niland. It’s going to be a positive if it (lithium tax revenue) stays with our community and grows within our community,” Salas said. “I love it here. It’s so peaceful, tranquil, but it’s a ghost town. I wish, if it comes to light, that it helps our community. It would be a great thing for Niland as long as it (the revenue) all goes to a positive use.”

Maria Nava Froelich, mayor of Calipatria at the time she spoke to the Calexico Chronicle, has been on the City Council for some years but hails from Niland. She was pleased to hear about the Department of Energy study, as if it bolstered what has been her relentless optimism with an acidic twist for the success of Lithium Valley.

“It doesn’t surprise me. The geothermal industry has been living well for over 40 years, and from what I hear a lot more is coming, and I’ve been told there’s enough lithium to last for 60 years, if not more. We’ll be the big producer of the globe,” Nava Froelich said in December.

“I was cautiously optimistic, but I’m more comfortable with what is happening with lithium (whether it is there). I worry a little bit how the county is going to handle the community benefits (from the lithium excise tax),” she said, “I wouldn’t want it to stay in the Southend. We want (lithium) to stimulate the economy, create jobs, we want manufacturing up in the Northend, so residents have good jobs.”

Delfino Matus contributed information to this story.