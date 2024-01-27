Clean Energy on the Menu at Hell’s Kitchen Lithium Valley Event 

NILAND — Hundreds gathered outdoors on “International Day of Clean Energy” to witness the groundbreaking of Controlled Thermal Resources’ Lithium Valley Campus on the outskirts of Niland, with many expressing their excitement at seeing CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen lithium and renewable power plants soon to be under construction.

“We are ready to go. And what you see here, this is just a part of the construction,” CTR Chief Executive Officer Rod Colwell eagerly told those in attendance on the project site on Friday, Jan. 26.

Indeed, the conceptual design of what will be seven phases was displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony, identifying many moving parts to the wide-ranging project in the works. “We’re only using 68 acres and we can get 58 megawatts out of just those 68 acres,” said Colwell, who said he’s been on the project for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Hell’s Kitchen’s separate lithium and geothermal power projects successfully received their permitting from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors after facing an appeal from environmental justice organization Comite Civico del Valle.

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

Comite Civico released a press release hours after CTR’s groundbreaking threatening legal action against the Hell’s Kitchen projects. No mentions of the appeals or Comite Civico were brought up publicly at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Instead, talk was geared toward a more global perspective and how the eyes of the world will be on the Imperial Valley for the foreseeable future as experts maneuver their way through lithium and other critical mineral extraction and electric vehicle battery manufacturing all in one place, and in doing so, fulfilling the vision of many to bring the EV and rechargeable battery supply chain to US soil.

Green Lights from the White House

With the stamp of approval from President Joe Biden, representation from the White House was in the Imperial Valley as Senior Adviser to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta spoke. He expressed goals to revitalize and improve the economy of not only the Imperial Valley but the entire country.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are determined to reverse decades-long trends of letting jobs and factories go overseas to China,” Podesta said.

“This administration supports the vision of Lithium Valley,” he continued, “and it’s not just winning the (lithium) race, it’s about providing good-paying jobs.”

The clean-energy appointee finished with, “Rodney (Slater) has worked tirelessly to make sure that this project doesn’t just benefit the people working on it today, but that this is going to be transformative for a place in California that really needs the help.”

Former US Secretary of Transportation Rodney Slater and Chris Hannan, president of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, both took a turn at the podium and commented on the opportunities that will take place at Hell’s Kitchen.

Taking part in the ceremonial groundbreaking of Controlled Thermal Resources’ Lithium Valley Campus-Hell’s Kitchen projects was IID’s Alex Cardenas (from left), CTR’s Jim Turner, Secretary Rodney Slater, Congressman Raul Ruiz, CTR’s Rod Colwell, Honorable John Podesta, SBCTC’s Chris Hannan, DoE’s Jeff Marootian, GM’s Sham Kunjur, and Supervisor Ryan Kelley, all with shovels, on Friday, Jan. 26, on the outskirts of Niland. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Jeff Marootian, principal deputy assistant secretary, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, signed off on Lithium Valley and said, “This is a historic groundbreaking. It’s the largest lithium and power production facility in the world, and it will occur here.”

Thanks were given to Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration for their attention to the development and the legislative action that took place that allowed this project to move forward. The campus will employ thousands of workers over the next six years, according to CTR officials, under a project labor agreement that CTR has drawn up with the Laborers International Union of North America.

On the amount of lithium product the Hell’s Kitchen area is set up for, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert), said, “Total resources could produce … more than 375 million batteries for electric vehicles.

“It is currently the most environmentally friendly way to extract lithium from the earth,” Ruiz said.

Imperial Valley Combined Efforts for Clean Energy

Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley, representing District 4, which encompasses Lithium Valley, among other comments, said, “We move forward with (Senate Bill) 125, which was passed and adopted by the state Legislature and signed by the Governor, which created a means to protect this (Salton) Sea with an ongoing revenue stream and to pay dividends to this community. CTR was there, they were part of the industry in those meetings and continue to be.”

The state bill protects the Salton Sea and ensures that the lithium process has funds to continue to restore the areas around the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area through a lithium tax set up through SB 125. Although CTR did oppose the tax.

Alex Cardenas, president of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, addressed the crowd and acknowledged that IID has been a catalyst in helping move this project forward. “There is tremendous community development (and benefits) here. Locally produced clean renewable energy to help power, not only Imperial, but Coachella Valley. CTR and IID have a long-standing relationship.

“We are proud it recognizes the value of a local renewable energy resource, local job creation and the overall economic benefits that it will bring to this region at the groundbreaking of the world’s largest and most sustainable lithium and power production campus in the United States,” Cardenas said.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, was also a key figure in the early groundwork to establish Lithium Valley legislation. He spoke.

“Today marks a moment of celebration, but we must continue to think about those who are skeptical,” Garcia said. “We cannot dismiss the fact that there are certain people not here today.”

He came to validate the commitment that the state of California was “all in,” and he said, “We’ve got to focus on a people driven agenda.”

The Assembly member added: “The people of Imperial County are betting big on this administration to make sure that we deliver on the commitments, resources, to this brand or vision we have here. And the world is watching what our leaders in Washington, Sacramento, and locally, end up doing to address what the people of Imperial County have been asking for years, which is an equitable level of attention and investment.”

A group photo with dozens of involved individuals proudly gathered to smile at the groundbreaking ceremony for Controlled Thermal Resources’ Lithium Valley Campus, geothermal and lithium extraction development. Representation included those from various government agencies, from the federal level to city council members, IID, and more were present on Friday, Jan. 26. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Lithium Valley Campus

Sham Kunjur, the executive director of batteries, fuel cells and commodities at General Motors, provided some insight on what the Hell’s Kitchen groundbreaking means for his company’s progress — “it brings us a step closer to having localized and sustainable lithium in GM’s electric vehicles.

“Projects like this have built and strengthened the industrial supply chain, created local jobs and economic growth,” Kunjur said.

Aside from the economic benefits, CTR’s Colwell spoke of the exciting educational aspects the campus will bring, providing solid trade work experience to local residents. There will be educational programs in play for interested residents to take proper courses and gain hands-on experience at the geothermal plant. Not only is the campus streamlining the energy manufacturing, but CTR will also be streamlining the educational aspect for those that will be operating this and other lithium and geothermal plants like it, Colwell said.

“We have been on with Rod (Colwell) and CTR originally in support of this project over 12 years ago and it’s great to see the benefit the community is gonna get, we have local hire provisions, apprenticeship standards, everything to come out here and learn construction. It’s going to be a great partnership,” said Michael Dea, business manager for Laborers International Union of North America.

Congressman Ruiz applauded the work “to have critical components for our national security right here in creating our own complete supply chain from lithium extraction to battery manufacturing and battery recycling.

“Clean lithium extraction technology is poised to pave the way for necessary climate change goals … serving as a hub for clean energy knowledge and expertise,” Ruiz added.

Jim Turner, CTR’s president was overjoyed with the progress and said it’s a tremendous effort of many involved parties who look forward to the coming years, “especially when we flip the switch that turns the lights on with the renewable power and we can say here’s your first pound of that lithium powder.

“The amount of support that came out for the project was just fantastic,” Turner said.