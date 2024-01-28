Niland Feels Forgotten As Residents Struggle with Flood Recovery

NILAND — April Ochoa told of an 80-year-old couple’s house on Main Street that was red-tagged as uninhabitable by the county of Imperial from damage sustained from severe storm flooding and a canal overflow on Sept. 1, when swift-moving, knee-high water swept through Niland.

The elderly couple was forced to evacuate; their home and at least five other houses were abandoned due to damages that day in a community too poor to recover on its own. For perspective, the median income for Niland is $17,400 compared to its nearest neighbor, Calipatria, at $31,000.

“Nobody had the money to fix their houses, and that’s why I’m doing this. There’s no mayor here or somebody to fight for the area, so that’s why I do it,” said Ochoa, who is the Niland Chamber of Commerce’s treasurer.

Ochoa is leading a crusade on behalf of her friends and neighbors to bring relief to a community still recovering — and suffering — nearly five months after both a natural disaster and what she says were preventable conditions at the Highline Canal have left their mark all around the township.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Ochoa went to bat for her community on two fronts when she went before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in the morning and the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors later that afternoon, showing up to speak in public comment in both instances.

“Niland has the lowest income in Imperial County, yet doesn’t qualify for the low-income grants ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act) was offering,” Ochoa told the county Board of Supervisors, referring to the federal COVID-19 recovery funding distributed throughout the country.

April Ochoa, Niland Chamber of Commerce treasurer, speaks at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to plead for acknowledgement and assistance with the Sept. 1 floodwater silt and debris that still plagues the streets and yards of many Niland areas. The board agreed to Ochoa having a sit-down meeting with the county executive officer and the director of the Public Works Department to discuss further details on Tuesday, Jan. 30. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The county board approved $50,000 of its ARPA allocation to the unincorporated Niland area for emergency relief funds in late September, to which Ochoa said, “We are grateful for the $50,000, but it’s not enough.”

More than 80 families were affected by the flooding, and what’s worse, Ochoa said, is many didn’t qualify for the assistance due to the finer details of the ARPA funding.

The income brackets in place with the ARPA funding is not allowing enough people to get the government assistance needed to help. In one week’s effort, Ochoa gathered information from 55 people affected by the floods and calculated an estimated total of $1,020,560 damages, information that she provided at both the county and IID meetings.

“We’re literally crying out for help,” she told the county.

“If we can’t do it through ARPA, look through other programs, find other ways,” Ochoa begged. “You don’t see that in El Centro … Imperial, why? Because they’re bigger communities, there’s more fight for them, so I’m here fighting for my township.”

Niland’s representative on the county board, District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, responded to Ochoa after her public comments: “I spoke with the (county executive officer) last week, and there is a pathway to be able to remove the income barrier … and the request for the additional funding can be considered at our next meeting.”

Ochoa is scheduled to meet with the CEO Miguel Figueroa and officials with the Public Works Department to work out details further at the county board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Ochoa told the county the residents of Niland are resilient but they refuse to take the neglect any longer and are demanding answers from the IID Board of Directors, telling the supervisors, point blank, that IID is responsible for fixing the mess due the fact that it was the Highline Canal overflow that caused all the problems and damage.

Among so many other points brought up, Ochoa told the board, “There’s no help. We are neglected.”

Flood waters can be seen rushing in from the east, the direction of the Highline Canal, in Niland on Sept. 1. | MONICO JAQUIAS III PHOTO

Facing the Floodwater and Silt

Natural disasters have left many Niland residents traumatized, and the devastation of the September flood reminded many of the 2020 fire that destroyed so many people’s homes in the area. Almost two blocks burned, leaving dozens suddenly homeless amid the mass evacuations.

Now, more than four months removed from the storm, piles of silt can be seen throughout the Niland area, along with damaged houses, downed fences and more. Some of the silt piles could be seen in mounds over six feet tall. Silt build-up in the Highline Canal not maintained by IID was said to be a cause of the overflow of the canal, according to Ochoa.

Residents spoke with the Calexico Chronicle on Thursday, Jan. 25, about their hardships in dealing with the — in some places — uninhabitable conditions left over from the dirty canal water and grit that flooded the township.

Tales were shared from a multitude of residents of the rushing flow that brought in some two feet of water, taking over yards, flooding cars and houses, sweeping away appliances and personal items, and bringing in inches of silt, among less sanitary debris.

Hortencia and Dagoberto Fonseca, who live on First Street, have been working hard to recover from the mess left over from the rushing waters. The house was now thriving with evidence of their efforts, with more than a dozen chickens walking around the yard, among the hundreds of potted succulents that were lined up along the wall of the house and fences in the backyard.

“Water flooded the A/C ducts under my house,” and “I was advised that the foundation moved — the whole trailer,” Dagoberto said of the aftermath.

The family had to place window units in their house to provide airflow after losing their central unit. “We were quoted $15,000 just to fix our A/C,” Hortencia said.

“We heard they (IID) had not done the maintenance to the Highline,” Dagoberto added.

Lucia Ismael Rodriguez, another Niland resident, almost lost everything. “We’re having a hard, hard time,” she said about the cleanup and getting funding for damages.

“We have insurance, but it doesn’t cover this damage,” Rodriguez said.

The Rodriguezes’ house has been a problem from the inside out. The entire backside of her house has visible silty water lines nearly two feet up from the ground, providing obvious proof of the amount and quality of water that flooded her neighborhood.

Photos taken at home on First Street in Niland after the Sept. 1 flood. Earlier Hortencia Fonseca had waded through floodwater, attempting to rescue her chickens from the water. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAGOBERTO FONSECA

Rodriguez said there are moldy spots starting to turn up around the house, and she pointed out spots on the walls. Dirt could be seen on the bottom of couch and table legs, and along the baseboards of her house where she has diligently been trying to clean up the mess among her busy work/life schedule.

Lifelong Niland resident Helen Gonzales explained further some of the fear she experienced from the flood that day. “It was like out of a movie, we saw the water rushing down the street towards us,” she said.

The Gonzales family lives at one of the lowest points of elevation in the area, across the street from Grace Smith Elementary School, and all of the floodwater and debris in Niland ended up flowing their way.

“I knew the girls were home and I told them, ‘Get up on something, the house is gonna flood!’” Gonzales recalled from that September day.

“And every time they hear the rain now, they get scared,” she added.

The Gonzales house sustained a significant portion of damage, including losing most of the family’s furniture, house appliances and invaluable family items.

In a further concerning matter, Gonzales shared that almost immediately following the flooding, her two granddaughters that reside at their Sixth Street house became ill and have been in and out of the doctor’s office with assorted health issues. Gonzales said it must be tied to the water quality and the flooding in her house. “The soft powder is bad for them, the silt dries and flies in the air everywhere,” she said.

Many residents besides the Gonzales family have noticed their health decline being in close proximity to the silt particles, something the Niland chamber’s Ochoa confirmed while going door-to-door getting citizen feedback.

Gonzales has had to rebuild her house, which was essentially ripped down to the studs and foundation due to the extensive water damage.

IID Publicly Addressed Over Highline

The Niland Chamber of Commerce’s Ochoa followed her appearance at the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, by airing out Niland’s issues over the Highline Canal overflow, which Niland residents are convinced was due to a lack of maintenance and silt buildup. Ochea attended the IID Board of Directors meeting and admonished Niland’s representative, Division 3 Director Gina Young Dockstader.

“You’re from Niland, where have you been? Where is your help?” Ochoa said in public comment.

It is a regular practice for the IID to receive claims for damages when there is a believed negligence on their part. Ochoa highlighted this point in speaking to the directors, mentioning that farmers often submit claims for water damage from canal breaches and receive the payout for the damages to their fields. Yet in the low-income housing areas of Niland, individuals are being left to their own devices.

“What if it was your home?” Ochoa asked the IID board.

Ochoa told the Chronicle more than 40 claims for damages made by Niland residents in the wake of the flooding from the Highline overflow have been rejected by the IID Board of Directors.

A few other Niland residents spoke up at both the Board of Supervisors meeting and the IID meeting. However, the IID board did not give Niland residents the courtesy of a response in many instances regarding the claims of damages submitted, a point Ochoa brought up.

Diane Flores, another Niland resident, spoke at the IID meeting and told the board that because of the disgusting water quality on her property, she has developed various rashes. “I’ve got this rash from walking in the water. I had water up to my waist.” The canal water was hazardous and unsanitary, she said.

“I went to the doctors, and we’ll be getting the results next week. Because I do have ugly rashes coming up everywhere,” Flores told the board.

At the end of the IID meeting, Dockstader responded to allegations that she had neglected her childhood home of Niland.

“Mr. Holbrook (IID General Counsel Geoffrey Holbrook) and I also spoke with Imperial County representatives with regard to actions the county had taken and what its obligations were with regard to the situation in that area. So we have been out there,” Dockstader said.

Ochoa told the board that she is willing to persistently join the public comment portion of IID’s meetings until she is given the respect of being on the agenda and directly addressing the issues in Niland.

“I ask that you folks continue to work with our general manager and general counsel in regards to this issue. This is a very community-driven board. And I can assure you that we are doing everything within our power to deal with some of the distress and the issues in that Northend,” said Holbrook speaking in lieu of the board.