Community Celebrates 2024 Stone of Hope Recipients

CARLOS DURAN VIDEO

EL CENTRO — The 2024 Stone of Hope Award recipients are the best of their community, engaged in making a difference in Imperial County, while living, imparting and upholding the principles and philosophies of late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., say organizers of the annual event.

This year’s luncheon and awards ceremony was attended by community members, volunteers and honorees coming together to celebrate the spirit and legacy of Dr. King on Saturday, Jan. 27, at one of La Resaca’s grand banquet halls in El Centro.

The MLK Stone of Hope Award, which is conferred each year to 12 local leaders and community service activists who are making a positive difference, takes its name from King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which features the phrase, “With this faith, we will be able to hew out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”

The event kicked off with the song, “America the Beautiful,” and the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by a welcome speech and community prayer. Dr. Lennor Johnson, Imperial Valley College’s president, was the master of ceremonies.

“It is always important to recognize leaders of the community and to emphasize their role in pursuing equity and social justice for all. Their leadership keeps MLK’s legacy alive via their community service,” Johnson said. He added that “the ultimate goal is to eradicate poverty.”

The start of the ceremony invited the crowd to reflect on the spirit of community given by the example of King and the vision of an America “of hope and possibility, for a future anchored in dignity, sensitivity and mutual respect.”

Stone of Hope Honorees

The 12 community members who were honored each came with a distinct background and mission. However, what they held in common was their passion for their work and the willingness to serve others.

Daniela Vega (from left), a Stone of Hope Award honoree and a labor relations representative for the California School Employees Association, stands alongside Jessica Jewell, executive director of the local branch of the California Rural Legal Assistance office, during the Stone of Hope event in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 27. Jewell was keynote speaker at the awards ceremony and luncheon. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

The honorees included Anthony Arevalo, Daniela Vega, Marlene Lavender Swanegan, Erika Aguilar, Luis J. Castro, Maria Isabel Serrano, Susanna Salgado, Bari Bean Smith, Juan Rodelo, Juan Ulloa and Rev. Gregory A. Brown.

As the honorees were introduced, the crowd was reminded of Dr. King’s famous phrase, “Not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.”

Nominee Vega said, “The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee always does a great job of sponsoring these types of events.” She added she is very happy and honored to be recognized for her work as a labor relations representative for the California School Employees Association.

Another nominee with a long track record of community service, the Honorable Judge Juan Ulloa (now retired), said, “I’m very honored to be a part of this accomplished group. It’s a great honor to be included amongst them.”

After the Awards

After the Unity Prayer, attendees were treated to a fashion show featuring traditional as well as modern African garb and clothing. The attire was specially selected and tailored by Needles & Hilos, depicting both men’s and women’s fashions.

Musical performer Carmelia “Toot” Bell delighted the crowd and kept them entertained with her various musical renditions, including Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” among popular songs.

A fashion show featuring modern African pieces, with the attire selected and tailored by Needles & Hilos, was part of the entertainment at the 2024 Stone of Hope Awards ceremony and luncheon in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 27. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

When asked her thoughts on the ceremony, Bell (who is an El Centro native) said, “It is an honor to be here — as always. I love singing, and I am just happy to serve my people in diversity.”

Lupe Quintero introduced the luncheon’s keynote speaker, Jessica Manriquez Jewell, who is the executive director at California Rural Legal Assistance, a statewide firm that conducts litigation, outreach and legal education, much geared toward farmworkers, with a local office in El Centro.

Pat Dorsey and Tammy Beasley were among the attendees of the 2024 Stone of Hope Award event on Saturday, Jan. 27 in El Centro. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

Although born and raised in the Central Valley, Jewell said she has a fondness for the Imperial Valley, given that it is also an agricultural community. She has dedicated her career to legal services, with her focus being securing habitable and affordable housing for low-income tenants, as well as working to combat discrimination and bias in public policies.

“I am honored to be here today as the keynote speaker. I hope to inspire other activists to take action, and to recognize the amazing work of all of the honorees,” Jewell said.

Representatives from the local offices of the Assembly, state Senate and Congress were also in attendance, showing support to the honorees and the community at large. Mia Murrieta, director of communications for CRLA, said, “I think the Stone of Hope Awards reflect a commitment to diversity and equality in the Imperial Valley.”

Amber Green, one of the event organizers, was pleased with the ceremony outcome and attendance. “It’s even better than last year, and there are a lot more people here,” she said.

The event closed out with the uplifting song, “We Shall Overcome” as a reminder to the crowd to never give up hope.