Imperial County’s Homeless Tally Is A Tool to Assess Needs

EL CENTRO — Otho has been living on the streets of El Centro for quite some time. This past weekend he could be found situated on an old couch, keeping his shopping cart full of his possessions within reach.

“When I came out of prison; it’s been seven years since I came out, but unfortunately my mother soon died. Since my mother died, I have been out in the street for around six years,” he said, chatting with a couple of other unhoused men and a reporter.

In the course of conversation, Otho offered his opinion on the city of El Centro’s policy of locking down its restrooms. “Where are we supposed to go to the bathroom? It forces the homeless to go to the bathroom out in the streets.”

Otho and his friends were among the several hundred unsheltered men and women that volunteers fanned out across Imperial County to tally on Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, as part of the annual Point-in-Time Count.

County of Imperial employees Jacob Bermudez and Anna Garcia worked together to rally volunteers across different regions of the county, from the southern border in Calexico all the way up to the northeast end of the county in the unincorporated area of Slab City.

Imperial County Point-in-Time County organizer Jacob Bermudez (from right) and his teammate, Anna Garcia, speak with volunteers before leading a count at Slab City on Saturday, Jan. 27. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

California is known to have one of the largest homeless populations in the nation. Therefore, the Point-in-Time Count in Imperial County is vital to the statistical measures conducted by the state and county.

More than 100 volunteers participated in the count in an attempt to better serve the homeless community.

Blanca Olmos, a volunteer, expressed her concern about the homeless population in the county. “They need the services that the county can provide, especially if funding is available,” she said.

Volunteer Carlton Bradley, veteran employment representative for the state Employment Development Department, said he thinks the Point-in-Time Count is “good outreach. It gives me the opportunity to reach out to homeless veterans, personally.”

Imperial County saw an increase in homelessness from 2022 to 2023: In 2022 there were 925 unsheltered homeless individuals and 1,057 total homeless; In 2023, there were 1,146 unsheltered, 1,303 total homeless.

Volunteers sign in as they get ready for the Imperial County Point-in-Time Count in Slab City on Saturday, Jan. 27. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

“As of right now, it is difficult to anticipate what our numbers are going to look like for this upcoming year. But every year it changes,” event organizer Bermudez said. “A couple of years ago it went down then it went back up, so it all depends.”

Although it is impossible to determine an exact number of homeless individuals, the count is crucial for Imperial County to receive funding to be able to better serve the homeless population in three key areas: housing, access to programs, and providing services that promote self-sufficiency.

The Point-in-Time Count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and takes place throughout the United States. It’s called the Point-in-Time Count because many regions coordinate the count and a region fans out within one or two days so that a snapshot is created of the homeless population.

Last year, Housing and Urban Development “tallied 181,399 unhoused Californians — 28 percent of the nation’s total homeless population. That’s up nearly 40 percent from five years ago,” according to a Jan. 26 article from CalMatters.

Stories from the Streets

On Jan. 26, around 8 p.m., an unhoused man who asked his name not be used was hanging around Third Street and Paulin Avenue in Calexico, when he explained the recent problems that drove him to homelessness. “This time here, since Dec. 29, 2023, at 6:01 a.m., the sheriff’s went and got (evicted) me out of the pad. I got the papers here in my car. In fact, that’s not even my car; it’s my daughter’s …”

Bryan’s story is one that is all too common with the unhoused population in America — a struggle with mental health conditions. Also on Third and Paulin when he spoke to a reporter, Bryan said he fell into depression after his father died and he was not able to get back on his feet after that.

“I’ve been homeless for four to five years. Since my dad died, my life has been a downward spiral, and I can’t seem to get on my feet.,” he said.

Bryan, an unhoused resident living on the streets of Calexico, suffers from mental illness. He has been homeless for four to five years. He will likely be tallied as part of the Imperial Count Point-in-Time County that took place on Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27, across the county. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

Bryan said he is still battling mental health issues and is seeking help. One of his goals is to “get back on my feet, but it’s hard. I did not ask for this life. I did not ask for this. I go look for work in the field and sometimes I get work and other times I don’t. Sometimes I feel like the (field) foremen just laughs at me. They think I’m going to get money just to get high, but it is to survive.”

The Point-in-Time Count took place in different areas of the count on different days. On Saturday, the count moved far north to the unincorporated area known as Slab City.

Coordinator Bermudez and his teammate Ana Garcia and their team set up a booth, table, and tent that served as a starting point where volunteers met with team leaders to begin the count of Slab City.

A number of Slab City residents made their way to the table and tent set up, among them Samuel “Sam” Phariss. Not conventionally homeless, Phariss stopped to talk. He had transportation issues on his mind.

Samuel “Sam” Phariss, three-year resident of Slab City, talks about some of the things that need to be improved about living so far off the beaten path. He was near the volunteer area for the Imperial County Point-in-Time Count in Slab City on Saturday, Jan. 27. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

“How can you arrange transportation into here, the Lyft and people like that won’t come into here. You know what I mean? They just won’t come in here, and we need good transportation,” Phariss said. He went on to explain that his recent doctor’s appointment that included a paid ride by the insurance company was canceled three times because the drivers refused to come out to Slab City.

After two days, dozens of volunteers and much ground covered, the count wound down. Bermudez had early information from counting that began at the start of the week.

“A little over 400 surveys were gathered from Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday Jan. 26” before the physical count started, he said. To further clarify on surveys, Bermudez explained that one survey does not equate to one person because each household is taken into account.

Bermudez added the county would work to clarify the data in the coming days.