New River Emergency Ratified, Fire Station No. 2 Out to Bid

CALEXICO — When it rains, it pours. That’s what the city of Calexico found out coming off of last week’s rain event, when a storm did at least $1.5 million in damage to its New River Improvement Project and caused substantial damage to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

In the early stages of the portion of the project that will submerge a 72-inch pipe meant to carry the New River from the border the Second Street bridge, the construction site was overrun by water and raw sewage coming from south of the US-Mexico border after the Mexicali area received around 1.15 inches of rain throughout Monday, Jan. 22.

The city issued a declaration of emergency over the flooding on the $47.9 million New River Improvement Project. During a special meeting convened on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the City Council unanimously ratified the declaration and City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren delivered some sobering news.

“We received notification from the International Boundary (and Water) Commission letting us know that in Mexicali, they spilled raw sewage into the New River, expanding the amount of water coming from the New River to Calexico,” Colio told the council.

Estimates were around “$1.5 million in damages so far,” Colio said on Wednesday. “This is very preliminary because the water is still in the construction site. It is hard to estimate the total damages.”

She added the contractor does have insurance for the damage but indicated there could be additional and unforeseen costs.

While the meeting was underway on Wednesday, Colio was handed a note just 12 minutes earlier reporting that the wastewater treatment plant had sustained significant damage from Monday’s rain as well, about $275,000 worth.

Apparently a manhole collapsed at a point where two pipes meet that bring wastewater into the sewer plant, she said. The information was new at that point and could change. She said it appeared to be similar to what the city of El Centro had been dealing with on Monday.

“Sinkholes usually don’t appear on the first day of the rain. They usually appear on the second or third day, when the water recedes or they settle and they start creating problems, and the wastewater treatment plant is the perfect example,” Colio said.

Calexico Fire Station No. 2, which stands empty and uninhabitable for the city’s firefighters at the moment, will now be refurbished thanks to $1.1 million in funding allocated by the Calexico City Council. The project has gone out to bid and has a project completion in October. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Fire Station No. 2 Goes Out to Bid

The city of Calexico will have to push, push, push to make the deadlines tied to the Community Development Block Grant funding that will pay for the brunt of the renovations for the Grant Street fire station.

The state of the Calexico Fire Department’s Station No. 2 on the west side of town has been used as a political football for several months now, but the fact that it is closed has been of concern for city officials and citizens alike.

On Wednesday, the City Council unanimously approved giving its engineering consultant on the firehouse rehabilitation project, The Holt Group, the go ahead to go out to bid for construction contractors on the $1.1 million rebuild.

Holt Group was rushing to get the bid advertisement published by Friday, Jan. 26, according to Calexico Public Works Director Guillermo Sillas.

It’s all about timelines and deadlines now, according to city officials. Pushing out the bid quickly, Sillas indicated, is in “order to meet the deadline from the funding for the agreement with the funding agency.”

Holt Group has established a timeline of the end of September for the completion of the fire station, according to city officials. The CDBG deadline for the more than $600,000 grant is October.

There seemed to be a misunderstanding from at least one member of the public as to just what the city was doing on Wednesday. Resident Jesus Solano, who is a vocal member of the Recall 2023 Committee and who has brought up the fire station issue on numerous occasions, spoke.

Solano asked whether this item was the city requesting an engineer to do a structural analysis of the firehouse and come back with how much items such as a new roof or walls will cost.

“No sir, the assessment is already done. This was already an assessment. This is a bid document ready to go that meets all the standards that an engineer prepared for it,” City Manager Colio said.

She added that Acting Calexico Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza has worked with an engineer who specialized in fire stations for hours. “You were with them walking through the facility to identify all the issues and they prepared their bid documents based on the review and the expertise,” Colio said, looking over at Ainza.

More details emerged on the work to be done and the mold remediation, which was widespread. At least three walls have to be replaced that have mold. The roof will have to be replaced. Colio was told early on that it would have been pointless to remediate the mold without replacing the roof; moisture was seeping in that way and causing the mold. Gray water back up had been a problem, so the sewer system beneath the fire station needs to be overhauled.

In early October, the City Council allocated $611,736 recovered from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s CDBG COVID funds, along with an additional $500,000 from former Redevelopment Agency bond proceeds, totaling around $1.1 million in funds to renovate the firehouse.