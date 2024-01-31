Farm Smart to Kids: It’s Not Grown in a Grocery Store!

KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

HOLTVILLE — Rain or shine, mud or dirt, Farm Smart was determined to carry on with its sixth annual Farm-to-Preschool Festival over the weekend to teach children and families the importance of knowing where their food comes from.

Hundreds of families with toddlers in tow showed up to the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 27, for the annual festival, something that Farm Smart Manager Stacey Amparano said families look forward to every year now.

“Farm Smart always has that mission of teaching kids where their food comes from and the importance of agriculture here in the Imperial Valley and what we have growing around us,” Amparano said. “It’s just promoting kids learning about fresh fruits and vegetables, learning that food does not start in the grocery store and it has a life before, and learning to connect through the activities.”

Unfortunately, due to the high volume of rain on Monday, Jan. 22, this year there was no veggie picking in the center’s vegetable fields, an activity that has become a signature part of the festival. Amparano does promise that the public will have another opportunity to harvest soon on Feb. 16.

From left to right Friends Keziah Trujillo (from left), 4, Nolan Yasuhara, 6, and Rebekah Jaime, 3, pet a sheep and learn about where wool sweaters come from during the sixth annual Farm-to-Preschool Festival at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 27. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Still, that didn’t stop at least a 1,000 total visitors from coming for the festival, Amparano estimated, a number that has grown exponentially since the first festival in 2019.

Children could run around to their heart’s content through the open field at the campus entrance, clamber through an obstacle course or do hula-hoops. Nearby there were planting and arts and craft stations alongside sensory booths if they got tired.

Love Lanette of Brawley was happy to see sensory stations where her son was particularly excited to play. The family had been wanting to come since last year and enjoyed the festival while getting information on plants for home.

Two-year-old Benjamin Velasquez digs into a sensory bucket as his father, Adrian Velasquez, watches during the sixth annual Farm-to-Preschool Festival at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 27. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I try to plant once in a while, like hopefully it grows, but hopefully this is a good resource and a fun activity for the kids, too, so we can hopefully have our own little garden,” Lanette said. “It amazes me that there is so many activities and inclusiveness at this event.”

Further into the center grounds were more stations set up by community organizations and programs such as the Imperial Irrigation District, First 5 of Imperial County, student participants from Holtville High School, Calexico High School and the Central Union High School District, AmeriCorps and more. A petting zoo with goats, chickens and sheep was set up by the Magnolia 4-H program, encouraging children to look and touch. There was even a station where they could learn how to milk a “cow.”

“We don’t have much things for children his age, so him being able to come out here, being able to do so many activities for his development, I think it’s a great thing to have here,” El Centro resident Vivian Velasquez said as she watched her son run around and play on the campus lawn.

Monica Gamboa of El Centro echoed Velasquez’s thoughts, adding that the event gives her kids a chance to interact with children outside of school as well as learn about vegetables.

“We have not been here before, but it has been a great experience because we do want to do more homegrown vegetables,” Gamboa said. “It’s something that we want the kids to learn so they can do it in the future themselves.”

Ramon Cervantes learns how to milk a cow during the sixth annual Farm-to-Preschool Festival at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 27. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Lucia Meza of El Centro got a flier from her son’s daycare provider and was happy to see her 2-year-old playing and interacting with all the stations alongside his 9-year-old sister.

“Finding something for their age, or at least his age, where they can play with things is perfect,” Meza said. “Like for example, we found a station with carrots and we think there is just orange carrots, and we were never exposed to the other types of carrots. Just little things like that is just eye opening and good.”

Briana Miranda loved that her 2-year-old daughter could be engaged with all the activities, even lamenting that all the fun she was having was going to make it hard to take her home afterward.

“It’s a great opportunity for us parents because we get to do something with our little ones. We get to socialize, they get to socialize,” Miranda said. “I really hope they continue to keep it up because we enjoy it every year.”

And that is what Amparano said Farm Smart plans to do, to continue to let the program and festival grow in the coming years and continue to educate. “This is the sixth annual, but I hope to continue it for many, many more years.”