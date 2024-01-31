Savory Competition Suits Holtville Athletic Boosters

HOLTVILLE — Orlando Aguirre, a graduate of Holtville High School, donated his Saturday, Jan. 27, helping raise funds with his old high school baseball team. He was happy to help his Vikings and potentially his boy.

Aguirre’s freshman son now attends Holtville High and plans to play baseball this year, continuing the family legacy, and the father said he was happy to spend time working at the second annual Holtville Athletic Boosters Rib Cook-Off fundraiser.

A plate of ribs are sauced for the guests at the second annual Holtville Athletics Booster Rib Cook-Off, hosted at Hot Rods and Beer in Holtville on Saturday Jan. 27. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I helped prep the ribs and took barbecuing equipment for the team, as well as cooking the chili beans, which were our side dish,” he said.

Aguirre played baseball with his cousin and Holtville Booster David Fregoso when they attended Holtville High together, he said. Aguirre and Fregoso were among the more than 100 folks gathered together volunteering and raising community funds for sports like boys baseball, girls soccer, wrestling and more.

Children in the grassy area nearby found entertainment between bites with a bounce house and mini obstacle course, while the adults enjoyed the savory racks of ribs, side dishes like macaroni salad (while supplies lasted) and live music provided by two Imperial Valley bands playing on the patio.

The Athletic Boosters, along with Jon Ayon, Holtville High School’s baseball coach, partnered with the owner of Hot Rods and Beer, John Prock, who donated his patio space and parking lot for the day’s events, just like he did last year. Each of the competitors were individuals from the community with an interest in one of the Holtville athletics programs and were being judged in the competition’s two categories — best ribs and best side dish.

First place for best ribs went to “Ferg’s BBQ,” while first place for best side dish went to “Sparqy’s BBQ.”

Second place for both categories went to the Holtville High School baseball team’s booth.

Children found entertainment between bites of meat with the bounce house and mini obstacle course near Hot Rods and Beer at the second annual Holtville Athletic Boosters Rib Cook-Off on Saturday, Jan. 27. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Nearly 100 volunteers from the community were involved in the eight competing rib booths at Hot Rods and Beer on West Fifth Street. Pulling their Holtville community together, booster members collected money for the $2 tickets, and parents and other volunteers helped pass out plates to the guests, and maintained trash, among other details.

Ayon, in a phone interview on Wednesday, Jan. 31, said, “I think they raised at least $8,000 on Saturday,” calling the event a success for Holtville athletics.

Ayon said that many baseball students from the high school were on various scheduled rotations to donate their time to the full day’s event. The wrestling team was represented by volunteers, because they were too busy on the mats competing in a tournament on Saturday.

The three judges of the rib competition were chosen by the Holtville High School wrestling coaches, who asked three visiting San Diego wrestling coaches in town for the San Diego-Imperial Kids Wrestling Association Junior Holtville Tournament No. 8 to join the fun.

Another nod to the Holtville involvement was displayed by Axis Metal Design Inc., an El Centro business, whose owner Joey Dollente has a son in the Takedown Club, a wrestling group in Holtville that was also a part of the day’s cook-off festivities. The fabricating business donated the first place medals for the community event as a way to give back to his hometown community.