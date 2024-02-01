Some decades ago, what feels like centuries but actually only occurred in this last one, the 20th, mankind witnessed the Nuremberg trials. The allies, the victors of World War II, prosecuted those men and women that the allies considered responsible for the needless annihilation of innocent men, women and children during the war. The allies brought to justice the hierarchs of the Nazi party who gave orders to round up, transport in cattle cars, herd into concentration camps for slave labor and starvation “enemies of the state” whom they eventually gassed and cremated — European “undesirables,” from political opponents to gypsies to those perceived with physical and mental incapacities, the infirm, and Jews. The prosecutions included the often sadistic concentration camp guards responsible for executing commands.

Needless to add, these latter invoked as a defense, “I was following orders.” This defense still echoes throughout the land when an arrestee dies and their executioner wails, “It’s my job. They failed to comply.” The Nuremberg magistrates found this defense pathetic as the soldier has an obligation to resist immoral orders or can in conscience disobey them. Here in the US, the US Supreme Court lays out an easy “get-out-of-jail-free-card” defense in the form of a rhetorical question even Charles Manson could answer in the affirmative, “Were you in fear for your life?” The reader can supply the obvious response …

One more point, the deceased from the “empty chair” can no longer respond, “But I posed no such threat.” Every 6-year-old who’s ever sat in the oarless rowboat at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland understands, “Dead men tell no tales …” So it goes.

So why do some individuals sign up with certain coercive bureaucracies? Some jobs just seem to provide cover for some persons’ worst impulses.

Some bureaucracies come into being to exert physical coercion be it against perceived enemies or, in some cases, perceived dissidents and individuals suspected of anti-social, illegal behaviors …

I refer of course to armies, police departments and prison institutions. They all have their place in all societies and cultures, for we’ve seen throughout history that some individuals and their leaders may desire to appropriate the resources from another territory and its people. This always brings to mind Jacob Bronowski’s quote, “War is organized theft.” And armies, as tools, defend against resource-taking aggressors. Police departments, by and large, enforce just laws.

We, humans, inheritors of an evolutionary simian brain with a tribal impulse, can easily fall into idol-worship. Once emotionally internalized, our tribe, our bureau, becomes not just a symbol that provides us an identity but an idol to whose demands we bow …

But I address myself to the misuse, the weaponization of some bureaucracies; you see, the members of these unique, coercive institutions, these tribes, follow orders, regardless of the character, ethics or morality of the order-giver. The bureaucracy functions much like a loaded firearm in too many instances. The often unquestioned leader, if we follow the analogy, pulls the trigger. The mindless, lethal firearm destroys all, everything and anyone in its path.

Hence, the reason we in a democracy should consider the character, the morals, the ethics, the humanity of those who run for office, the women or men we elect to place their finger on the trigger. For, as happened in Nazi Germany, the bureaucrats, in too many cases, like mesmerized idol-worshippers, “followed orders.” In that historical moment, 10 million died.

Those who choose to join and work in bureaucracies should meditate on their own humanity and consider their duties toward their fellow humans should an improper or questionably, inhumane order fall on their shoulders.

One mad dictator, one implacable unquestioned idol, one Holocaust were more than enough …

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.