Most Imperial Valley cities and the county of Imperial announced sandbag distribution points to open on Thursday, Feb. 1, in preparation for rainfall that is forecast to become heavier as the day progresses.

There is a chance of showers starting in the morning, then increasing in the afternoon, where there’s a 90 percent chance of occurance, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall totals were forecast to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch as of about 4 a.m. Thursday. Tonight, there is a 30 percent chance of rain. Winds will range between 5 and 15 mph through tonight, the weather service noted.

The county of Imperial posted a message to its social media pages on Wednesday evening, Jan. 31 in anticipation of the rainfall and what have been trouble spots for the county during storm in terms of flash floods, washed out and impassable roads, standing water and the like:

“Our Department of Public Works has prepositioned heavy equipment in Palo Verde, Heber, at Huff and Wheeler Roads, and the Salton Sea and Niland areas. If needed, equipment can quickly be transitioned. … Our county Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services has been closely monitoring the storm and will continue to do so throughout the week and weekend.”

Sandbags Around the Region

The city of Calexico’s self-serve sandbag distribution will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at two locations — Fire Station No. 1 at 415 Fourth St. and Camarena Memorial Library at Encinas Ave.

At the firehouse, four pre-filled bags will be available per household. The city is asking vehicles to enter north on Mary Avenue and turn west of Fourth Street. At Camarena library, residents must fill their own bags, which will be provided by the city. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel. Vehicles should enter the site from north on Encinas Avenue. Drive through into the parking lot.

(See slideshow for graphic)

The city of Holtville will be providing empty sandbags to residents at the Fire Department at 549 Fern Ave., which residents can then fill with sand at the Holtville skatepark at Fourth Street and Pine Avenue. There is a limit of five bags per household.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva said that there will be a limited supply of pre-filled sandbags at the fire station for the elderly.

The city of El Centro will provide empty sandbags and sand for residents. Empty sandbags can be picked up through 5:30 p.m. at El Centro Fire Station No. 3 at 1910 N. Waterman Avenue. Proof of residency will be required and sandbags are limited to 10 per household.

The sandbags can be filled with sand at three self-serve locations — the parking lot on the corner of West Olive Avenue and South Fourth Street; the parking lot of Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park, 1575 W. Pico Ave.; and the parking lot of David Gomez Park at the intersection of South Hope Street and South Fairfield Drive.

Residents must bring their shovels and manpower to fill their bags.

(See slideshow for graphic)

The city of Imperial is providing sand and sandbags to residents at the corner of 15th Street and N Street.

Residents are advised to bring their own shovel or hand tool to fill the bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

The city of Calipatria will have self-serve sandbags available at its public works yard until 3 p.m. Vehicles are to enter through Date Street and exit onto Sorensen Avenue.

For the unincorporated areas of Imperial County, sand and sandbags have been made available to the public at the following Imperial County Fire Department substations:

• Fire Station No. 2 at 1078 Dogwood Road in Heber

• Fire Station No. 5 at 112 Highway 78 in Palo Verde

• Fire Station No. 7 at 8071 Luxor Ave. in Niland

• Fire Station No. 8 at 518 Railroad Ave. in WinterhavenInformation Was Not Available for the city of Brawley.