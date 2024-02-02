Calexico PD Aware of Migrants in NYPD Attack Heading to City

CALEXICO — Police in Calexico have been made aware that four migrants charged with felony assault on two New York City Police Department officers are reportedly headed to the border city following their release from custody this week.

The men apparently used false names with a faith-based organization to obtain bus tickets and could be planning to cross into Mexico through Calexico, a senior law enforcement source told CNN in a news report on Friday, Feb. 2.

Interim Calexico Police Chief Armando Orozco issued a statement on Friday evening in light of national news reports referencing Calexico. Reportedly national news media have already been contacting the department for comment.

“The individuals involved in the incident have been placed on a bus to Calexico, and we want to emphasize that the Calexico Police Department is fully prepared to handle any related matters. We are working diligently to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to address the situation and to maintain the safety and security of our community.

“The Calexico Police Department is actively cooperating with relevant authorities to gather more information about the incident and to determine the appropriate course of action. We remain committed to transparency and open communication with the public, and updates will be provided as more details become available,” Orozco stated in a press release.

The four migrant men were among at least seven people arrested outside a migrant shelter on Saturday, Jan. 27, in which the two NYPD officers were attacked. They were reportedly staying in the New York City shelter and used false names with the charity to secure the bus tickets, according to CNN. It was not immediately clear who the four are among the group arrested this week in connection with the weekend incident.

Even though New York authorities know the defendants allegedly used false names with the charity and could be trying to escape into Mexico, the law enforcement source told CNN, “we have no legal authority to chase them or attempt to stop them” because the Manhattan district attorney did not request bail and the defendants were released on their own recognizance.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment.

Authorities on Jan. 27 arrested Yorman Reveron, 24, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, and Wilson Juarez, 21, each charged with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, according to a criminal complaint. Jhoan Boada, 22, was arrested Monday, Jan. 29, and charged with the same two counts, a complaint states.

Yohenry Brito, 24, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 31, and arraigned Thursday, Feb. 1, on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, CNN reported. He also faces robbery and felony assault charges. A 21-year-old arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and felony assault was released and not charged.

Calexico’s Chief Orozco expressed that the department is “deeply saddened by the incident that resulted in the injury of our fellow officers from the NYPD. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, and we wish them a swift and complete recovery. Violence against law enforcement officers is an affront to the principles of justice and the safety of our communities.

“As a law enforcement agency, we are committed to upholding the rights and safety of all Calexico residents. We understand the concerns raised by the community regarding this incident, and we want to assure our residents and visitors that their safety is our top priority,” Orozco added.

The case follows a surge in migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border and, as a knock-on effect, in far-off major US cities — where many have gone on their own or on buses hired by Texas. Some 67,000 migrants are under New York City’s care, among more than 173,900 who’ve arrived in the city since spring 2022, an NYC spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

In Calexico, a city of 38,534, since December 2022, the US government has dropped off migrants into the downtown — for the first four months at an average of 110 migrants a day and between 65 and 75 a day since.