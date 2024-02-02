LETTER: ECRMC Continues To Be an Asset to the Imperial Valley

Over the last year, constant attacks and scrutinizing over the financial position of ECRMC have portrayed a poor image of the hospital. I want to alleviate community concerns and provide the community with accurate and reliable information. We want to shed some light on our financials and the great benefit that ECRMC provides to the Imperial Valley.

Financially, ECRMC is stable at this point. The debt incurred by ECRMC was driven by statewide regulations to bring all our buildings in compliance with new earthquake regulations and to continue our commitment to provide a safe environment for our patients. In the event of a massive earthquake, our buildings will be strong enough to sustain the severity of the quake and continue the seamless operation of caring for our community.

Several key initiatives have been put in place that have shown to improve our financial outlook. During the COVID pandemic, the organization increased the number of staff to care for the many patients that came to the hospital. The organization never right sized appropriately when COVID cases dropped. The first initiative was to right size the organization for the number of patients that we see on a regular basis. We decreased the use of traveling nurses — these nurses are highly expensive and provide services for a short period of time, and reduced unnecessary overtime. We improved contract management and negotiated better contracts for the hospital. We are creating new programs and services to ensure that patients do not have to leave our community for basic care.

Let me highlight some of the benefits that the hospital provides to our community. Our hospital is staffed seven days a week by a group of talented, well-trained Emergency Department employees, physicians and in-house hospitalist physicians. Our Emergency Department treats about 2,900 patients in a month. ECRMC provides the community with Intensivists in our Intensive Care Units; these physicians are highly trained to manage critically ill patients. In our outpatient clinics, we treat about 6,620 patients every month. Our Cancer Center treats about 680 patients a month and our infusion center treats 1,300 patients a month-we are the only Cancer Center in the area. Our cancer patient population benefits from the latest oncology clinical trials with our affiliation with UC San Diego Health Care Network. We have the only Robotic Surgical Program in the County performing about 50 procedures a month. ECRMC is an asset for this community.

We all need to support our doctors, nurses, and technicians who provide excellent care on a daily basis. We all need to preserve our precious healthcare resources; consolidation of both hospitals is good for the community so that we reduce expenses and improve healthcare in our Imperial Valley.

Let’s move forward united to ensure that the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District is successful and that we put our community needs ahead of ourselves.

Pablo Velez, Ph.D., RN, is chief executive officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center.