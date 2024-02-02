Man Jailed for Holding Woman Captive in Winterhaven for 2 Weeks

WINTERHAVEN — A resident of San Pasqual School Road in Winterhaven is alleged to have held a woman captive at gunpoint at that location for two weeks, assaulting her in numerous ways before she reportedly escaped, according to authorities.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, the victim called the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to say she has been held against her will, where she was “beat, struck in the head with (a) firearm and male attempted to 261 (rape) her,” according to the sheriff’s activity logs.

The woman called in from Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she had gone to seek treatment for her injuries after escaping.

Authorities obtained an emergency protective order for the victim from a judge, and sheriff’s deputies went to both the San Pasqual School Road location to detain the suspect and Yuma Regional to interview the victim, who according to the logs was hospitalized for her injuries.

Arrested was 19-year-old Jason Jose, who was taken into custody around 1:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 and booked at 4:30 a.m. on counts of suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant, or someone in a dating relationship, and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.

Jose’s bail has been set at $1 million.