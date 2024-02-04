A Night of Carrot Festival Celebrations in Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Jose and Judy Barajas proudly observed their daughter, the freshly crowned Tanya Barajas, already busy with her first royal duties as 2024 Carrot Festival Princess, getting photo and video content for the 77th annual Carrot Festival after her coronation ceremonies.

“It’s the first time we’ve gone through this (experience), and it’s very exciting,” Jose Barajas said from inside the Imperial Valley Swiss Club in Holtville on Friday evening, Feb. 2.

At 12 years old, Tanya is the youngest of three children; her parents said her siblings were not interested in this type of pageantry and competition. “We never expected that she would win,” Jose Barajas said, adding with a chuckle, “My wife cried, she was proud.”

The Swiss Club was full of guests like the Barajas family, including royalty candidates and their families, Holtville Chamber of Commerce directors, and invited friends and citizens, all dressed in their “24-Carrot” best attire for the Carrot Festival Coronation and Citizen of the Year Banquet, the first major event of the 77th annual Carrot Festival events to take place over the next several days.

For the full schedule of events, see the details at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Holtville Mayor Murray Anderson gave a state of the city address, and built up the hype of the upcoming week’s activities: “Let’s get this Carrot Festival started!”

TOP PHOTO: Friends, family, citizens and Holtville Chamber of Commerce officials turned out for the 77th annual Carrot Festival coronation ceremonies and banquet on Friday, Feb. 2, at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club in Holtville. BOTTOM PHOTOS: Table decor and the Carrot Royalty sash, tiara and flowers are seen. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTOS

Handing Over the Crown

As the coronation began, the Holtville chamber honored Charlotte Johnston’s memory (Feb. 13, 1930 – Jan. 20, 2024) on Friday, speaking on her life and involvement in the community. “She was our very first Carrot Queen in 1948,” Rosie Allegranza, executive director of the Holtville chamber, said.

“She was very proud of living in the carrot capital of the world,” Allegranza added.

From youngest category to eldest, the current Carrot Royalty Court and 2024 contestants lined up at the back of the room with their escorts when it was time to crown the new royalty. Allegranza announced each contestant and read a brief biography of the girls as they made their way to the stage.

2023 Junior Princess Addison Lydick was first to take the stage and thanked the community of Holtville for the opportunities she’s had over the last year. Addison said to the winners, “I wish you all the best.”

Allegranza noted that the princess and queen categories were competitive this year, and the queen competitors were especially close on points.

The 2024 Carrot Festival Royal Court was Junior Princess Heaven Zinn, age 7, Princess Tanya Barajas, 12, and Queen Mia Hernandez, 15 years old.

2023 Queen Samantha Castaneda took the microphone after the queen was announced and said, “The town of Holtville would not be what it is without this great community … thank you for always supporting the youth.

“Cherish your time with the people that surround you, and take lots of pictures,” Castaneda said.

Citizen of the Year for 2023 was awarded to Helen Wilson, a distinguished citizen in Holtville who spends her time volunteering at various organizations, helps keep the town clean, supports local veterans, and more. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“And like my band director once told me, ‘Little things are big,’ and this little town of Holtville has the biggest heart,” Castaneda concluded tearfully.

After the crowning, new Carrot Queen Mia Hernandez’s father, Johnny, said of his daughter, “She worked really hard at it every day, working towards her goal, after school and on weekends,” while her mother added, “she sold 26,000 tickets.”

Holtville Chamber Awards and Recognition

Holtville chamber President Ian Wells, as the master of ceremonies, took to the stage to announce the other winners of the evening, beginning with the Holtville chamber’s 2023 President Award.

“This director has jumped right in with both feet in our efforts this year,” Wells said of the winner, before presenting the award to Holtville chamber Treasurer Louie Anderholt.

The 2024 Carrot Parade grand marshal titles were given to couple and pillars of the Holtville community, Phyllis and Thomas Leung.

“To a diligent businessman and businesswoman … you have been cemented in Holtville’s history, and as distinguished individuals you are deserving of this prestigious honor,” Wells said as he presented the award and miniature Holtville water tower.

The 2023 Citizen of the Year was awarded to Holtville resident Helen Wilson. Wilson collects donations for supplies at schools, works with veterans, Turning Point Ministries, takes stray cats to be spayed and neutered and is treasurer for Holtville’s American Legion Bradley-Keffer Women’s auxiliary Post 138, among other accomplishments.

Former Citizen of the Year, Mary Helen Dollente, was welcomed to the stage after Wilson received her award to thank the city for the honor she’s had serving her town.

The 2024 Carrot Parade grand marshals, Thomas (from left) and Phyllis Leung, were recognized and honored by Holtville Chamber of Commerce President Ian Wells on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Twice the Winnings for Some

The night concluded with the long-awaited banquet raffle that the royalty contestants had been selling tickets to for the entire competition. In a surprise that sent an excited gasp through the room, Allegranza told the guests waiting for the grand prize, “We’ve been telling everyone that it was a $500 prize, but with the sponsors, and the girls did so well … so we doubled it! So the top prize is $1,000.”

The final raffle ticket was handed over after dozens of goodies were handed out from air fryers and Stanley cups, leading up to a large television, a pair of 14-karat gold earrings donated from Green’s Jewelers and the grand prize check. The winner’s ticket only had a phone number, so Allegranza, with encouragement from the crowd, called the number while at the podium, and with the room silent, guest Raquel Zinn’s phone started ringing in the crowd.

The Zinn family, already having a great night with the crowning of their daughter, Heaven, for junior princess, erupted with cheers. Raquel Zinn ran to the stage, clutching her ringing phone, and excitedly accepted the prize check with her winning ticket.