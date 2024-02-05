County, Cities to Provide Sand and Bags in Prep for Possible Rain

IMPERIAL — In anticipation of potential rainfall in the coming days, the county of Imperial and cities of El Centro, Calipatria, Calexico and Holtville are making sand and sandbags available to the public to help protect properties from flooding. Residents can obtain sand and sandbags at the following locations across the county:

Imperial County Fire Department facilities

(Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to sundown)

Fire Station 2: 1078 Dogwood Road in Heber

Fire Station 5: 112 Highway 78 in Palo Verde

Fire Station 7: 8071 Luxor Ave. in Niland

Fire Station 8: 518 Railroad Ave. in Winterhaven

City of El Centro

(Monday through 5:30 p.m.)

The city of El Centro will provide empty sandbags and sand for residents on Monday, Feb. 5. Empty sandbags can be picked up until 5:30 p.m. at El Centro Fire Station No. 3, 1910 N. Waterman Ave., and the Community Center, 375 S. First St. Proof of residency will be required, and there is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. The sandbags can be filled at three self-serve locations:

The parking lot on the corner of West Olive Avenue and South Fourth Street.

The parking lot of Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park, 1575 W. Pico Ave.

The parking lot of David Gomez Park, 901 S. Hope St.

Residents must bring their shovels and manpower to fill their bags.

City of Calipatria

(Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The city of Calipatria is providing self-serve sandbags at the Public Works Yard at 525 S. Sorenson Ave. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. For more information, please call 760-348-2222.

City of Calexico

(Monday, until 5 p.m. or while supplies last)

Empty bags can be picked up until 5 p.m. or until supplies last at Fire Station No. 1, 415 Fourth St. in Calexico. Please bring your own shovel and proof of residency. There is a limit of four bags per household until supplies last. The empty bags can be filled with sand at the following self-serve locations:

Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. (Until supplies last)

Nosotros Park Entrance, corner of Calexico Street and Kloke Road. (Until supplies last)

City of Holtville

(Monday and Tuesday, as needed and while supplies last)

The city of Holtville will be providing empty sandbags to residents at the Fire Department at 549 Fern Ave., which residents can then fill with sand at the Holtville skatepark at Fourth Street and Pine Avenue. There is a limit of five bags per household.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva said that there will be a limited supply of pre-filled sandbags at the fire station for the elderly.

Residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions to protect their property. For more information, please contact your local city office or the county of Imperial Office of Emergency Services at 442-265-6000. For weather information, visit www.weather.gov.