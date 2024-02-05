The upcoming national elections later this fall, not to mention the upcoming recall in … gulp, Calexico, bring to mind the legend of Faust. For those unfamiliar with the name a Medieval legend revolves around a man, Faust, who made a deal with the devil. Faust, in exchange for knowledge and the hedonistic life, offered his soul to the devil. The devil gladly agreed. The devil had vacancies to fill, that sort of thing; hell has no homeless; all are welcome.

Faust was not alone. Your garden-variety political candidate pretty much brings Faust to mind. Political office seekers tend to be a self-selecting lot; unlike the ancient Greek system of sortition — reflected in our modern jury system — where citizens got selected at random to represent the population at large in the halls of leadership and political decision-making. Those hungry for power jockey for position; sadly, those who want it most, deserve it least. The Greeks knew it, 2,300 years ago … Hence, their citizen lottery for leadership, real democracy. A side effect from that: the Greeks not knowing who among them would be picked, made sure everyone got a first-rate education, including ethics …

In modern democracies, specifically in these United States, office seekers join one or the other wing of the American perpetual war party, be it the Democrat or the Republican. These parties put themselves and their candidates on the auction block — all corporations and interest groups welcome to bid.

The “wings” compete against each other to sell their platform, as do their carefully vetted candidates, at least according to professor Thomas Ferguson and his “investment theory of party competition.” Professor Ferguson studied the phenomenon regarding the nexus between corporate donations and legislation favoring said “donors.” The majoritarian public and its interests be damned. A clever part of a wing’s platform consists in its ability to sell its narrative to the American voter. The wing that concocts the most seductive, feel-good narrative to sell naturally gets more money. And dollars to doughnuts, nine out of 10 times will win an election. Some theory …

The party platform most attractive to a particular business sector, interest group or dark money sources gets its money. This money pays for very costly state or national elections. According to opensecrets.org, the Biden/Trump race cost $14.4 billion. A nice sum if you can raise it. Naturally, a Faustian bargain arises. The donors want something back for their, bribe , er, investment , er, sponsorship , er, “donation.”

It reminds me of my radio days, then television. Ratings were everything. The bigger the audience for its eye-grabbing programs, the more advertising dollars it attracted. So programs catered to the least common denominator. Small wonder that with 500 channels there’s nothing to watch. The Congress reflects this — 435 elected members, not much to offer their constituencies. But I digress. Today, we get all sorts of fantasy-laden narratives worthy of Walt Disney movies. “We promise jobs.” “We promise affordable housing.” “We promise crime-free streets,” etc. etc. Anyone who’s taken a basic course in economics can tell you that demand creates jobs. Not this or that entrepreneur. At best an authentic entrepreneur creates a niche or sees one and fills it.

But, if this niche generates serious income, eventually better-financed competitors kick this entrepreneur out. Or buy her out. Competition drives down prices and low prices mean less profits. With only one seller of x commodity, the monopoly seller determines the price, seldom the consumer. And prices rise, rise, rise …

By the way, what creates demand? Wallets bulging with cash ready to be spent. A vicious cycle. No jobs, no bulging wallets, no demand.

The jobs that filled wallets with cash got deported long ago to Third World countries.

Politicians who become commodities, promise much, deliver little. I don’t mind that they sell their souls to the devil. I just wish that in the bargain, they didn’t drag us down with them.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.